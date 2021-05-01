Flint’s Willie Mack misses a cut at the Korn / Ferry Tour Huntsville Championship





Five bogies and one birdie in the second round on Friday meant there was no weekend play for the Korn / Ferry Tour Huntsville Championship Flint Willie Mack III.

Mack started a second round one-shot inside the cut line, but didn’t move after shooting a four-over par 74 because he missed a four-shot cut at the $ 600,000 event at Ledge.

Mac finished with 3 over 69-74143. The cut was 1 under.

The 2011 Michigan Amateur Champion started the second round behind the scenes, making three bogies without birdies and then shooting three over par 38s. He opened the second 9 in the birdie at number 1, but made back-to-back bogies at numbers 3-4 to seal his fate.

Mack hurt himself with a tee shot, hitting only 46% of the fairway in the second round and 38.5 in the second round. He managed to reach 77.8% of the green by regulation, but averaged close to 2 putts per hole.

Petoskeys Joey Garber is the leader in the second round after shooting 6 under 64 with 36 holes totaling 11 under 129. This was a good way to lead Paul Barjon and Harry Hall three shots.

Gerber, a regular member of the Korn / Ferry Tour, lost to Mack in the 2011 Michigan Amateur Championship Match.

A total of 71 players have made cuts and are still looking for a top prize of $ 106,000.

