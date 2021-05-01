beautiful? The Huawei P50 is shown in a real photo confirming the design and glossy rear unit





Huawei is striving to survive on smartphones, and globally, the brand has become local. This is a recent rumor that manufacturers only need to sell the new P50 line in their own country.

But the device is still intriguing to tech enthusiasts. In a leak released this week, a well-known Chinese source released photos. Expected display Huawei P50 There is no real world.

The design of this device corresponds to what was previously leaked and comes with a camera module with holes called “dual loops” on the back. See below:

So far, sources have not yet revealed the accuracy of the new P50 camera. However, keep in mind that the device must also support a 6.3-inch screen with a built-in fingerprint reader.

Other details revealed by the photos you can check below. The screen contains a traditional opening for accommodating a selfie camera. The screen also highlights the use of HarmonyOS to replace the Android system.

So far, the launch date for the P50 line remains uncertain. In any case, Huawei is already preparing to deploy HarmonyOS, and the P50 line should be launched with the new line, so this is subject to change within a few days.

Updated by LL (April 15, 2021)

Due to US sanctions, Chinese maker Huawei is facing problems in smartphone manufacturing due to a lack of components and wants to survive until 2021. Even the Chinese government has started a project to develop a 100% local supply chain Other companies like Xiaomi are already trying to create their own chips.

Huawei says it has enough chips, but the situation doesn’t seem to be going well to meet the demand for the P50 line, which is already in mass production and is about to go on sale.

New rumors show that there are no components for manufacturing smartphones Huawei P50 and P50 Pro e P50 ProPlus It limits the main family. Only one million units have been produced, and perhaps one or two model family members are already on the market.

Also, new smartphones do not seem to leave China and are limited to the local market. This news should come with Huawei’s operating system Harmony OSIt. It will be certified in June or July and will arrive on the shelves in August.

Updated by LL (March 16, 2021)

New rumors about the launch of the Huawei P50 line come from sources that have already experienced leaks from the brand this time, indicating that smartphones will arrive in May. Rumors spread on the Chinese social network Weibo.

Apparently, mass production has begun and the new device family will consist of the Huawei P50 and P50 Pro e P50 Pro Plus.

Newly announced on the internet with photos and details of the P50 Pro model. In terms of material, it uses a glass back and a metal frame to provide a slightly curved 6.6-inch screen. In addition, the rear camera of the smartphone has received a lot of attention due to its two huge circular designs. Numbers.

Huawei P50 Pro

Other configurations you already know about the P50 Pro are a digital sensor on the device screen, dual speakers at the top and bottom, a hole-shaped front camera at the top of the screen, and a slim design. .. The device dimensions are 159 x 73 x 8.6 mm (10.3 mm in the rear sensor area).

Updated by JB (02/19/21)

delay! There are rumors that Huawei is delaying the launch of the P50 family

As many rumors suggest that the launch of the Huawei P50 line may continue in March, the sources operating in the Chinese giant production chain are not as expected. We have ordered a large number of parts, but mass production has just begun.

This could allow manufacturers to postpone the announcement of their smartphones in mid-April or May instead of launching the new P.50 and P50 Pro e P50 Pro Plus. In parallel, other known dropouts have confirmed these new expectations.

Huawei is ready to start shipping smartphones, but production delays should make it impossible to launch in March. With this, the company should announce the P50 line in late April or early May.

Despite the expected production delays, the P50 line must at least bet on premium features to reach a Chinese audience. Therefore, you can expect higher quality screens, new lens systems for cameras, and resources for player viewers.

The standard Huawei P50 must use the Kirin 9000E processor, while the P50 Pro and Pro Plus must use other processors. It is on the market with Kirin 9000.

Rumors of the launch of the P50 family have resurfaced after Huawei’s founders confirmed that the company would not abandon the smartphone market. Yesterday (15), I realized that this year’s model needs a more powerful camera.

Currently, known leaks have reported that the Streak P50 is ready for production. This is because the prototype has already been completed. There are three devices this year.

The most interesting thing is that the P50 should be a minimalist model, while the Pro will eventually become the “standard”. Pro Plus, on the other hand, is comparable to the previous generation Pro model.

Another important detail about the new smartphone includes high quality screens, better refresh rates, cameras with more sensitive sensors, and more resources for player viewers.

Currently, when it comes to possible release dates, Leak claims that the hardware may still be present. It was announced between March 26th and 28th. But we have to warn that we are only talking about another rumor.

So far, Huawei hasn’t commented on when the P50 line will be official, nor has it commented on various rumors, so it has to wait for the next step for the Chinese giant.

