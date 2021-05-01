



Dawn Of Man v1.7.2 Razor1911 Free Download PC Game Setup in Single Direct Link for Windows OS. It is an amazing simulation and strategy game.

Dawn Of Man v1.7.2 Razor1911 PC Game 2021 Overview Take control of the settlement of the first modern humans, guide them through the ages in their struggle for survival. The game starts in the Stone Age, and takes you back to the Iron Age, which spans more than 10,000 years of human prehistory. You will have to make your people live, expand and evolve, just like our ancestors, in the face of the challenges that the environment will throw at you.

Chase

Animals were a vital source of food and resources for ancient humans. Use their meat to feed your people, their skin, and their bones to make the clothes and make the tools you will need to survive. Encounter mammoths, Woolly Rhinos, Ancient Bison, Megaloceros, Cave Lions, and other species that roamed the Earth at that time.

Meets

Collect various sources from the environment: fruits, berries, water, wood, flint, stone and ores. Use them to prepare food, to make tools and to build structures in your settlement.

Plan tough times

Fish are more abundant in spring, berries and fruits can be collected in summer, animals are easier to get hold of when the weather is warm, and when winter comes, make sure to get enough non-perishable food and warm clothing to survive.

Expand and strengthen your settlement

Build more houses and facilities for your people, in order to increase your population, build fortifications and craft weapons, so that you will be ready when the inevitable conflict comes.

Research techniques

Each new discovery will make it easier for your settlement to be able to support larger numbers of residents, but it will also bring new challenges: increased food demand, moral issues, and frequent attacker attacks.

Construction of megalithic structures

Our ancestors were able to accomplish amazing engineering feats: extracting massive rocks from the environment, transporting them with sledges and building massive stone structures.

The nature of control

Unleash farming techniques to grow your own vegetables, so you can feed large amounts of people. Domestication of animals to produce food and resources and to increase muscle strength.

Technical specifications for this version Game version: V1.7.2 Interface language: English Audio language: EnglishUploader / Re packer Group: Razor1911 Game file name: Dawn_Of_Man_v1_7_2_Razor1911.zip Game download size: 1.2 GB

Before you start Dawn Of Man v1.7.2 Razor1911 free download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

Minimum Windows:

* Requires 64-bit processor and operating system * Operating system: Windows 7/8/10 (64-bit) * Processor: 2 GHz dual-core * Memory: 4 GB RAM * Graphics: 1 GB VRAM (Shader Model 3) * DirectX Version: 11 * Storage: 2 GB available space

Recommended:

* Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system * Operating System: Windows 7/8/10 (64-bit) * Processor: Intel Core i5 or equivalent * Memory: 8 GB RAM * Graphics: 2 GB AMD or NVIDIA card * DirectX: Version 11 * Storage: 2 GB available space

