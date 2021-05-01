Microsoft brings AAC support to improve Bluetooth audio in Windows 10





Microsoft is reportedly planning to add a new audio standard, AAC, to Bluetooth in Windows 10. This allows users to get lossy audio output using AAC-enabled wireless headphones. It is also unavoidable to display different options for one Bluetooth on the taskbar and merge them all into one. All of these updates will be introduced in Windows 10 in the next update.

AAC support on Windows 10

Microsoft has incorporated most industry audio codecs into Windows 10, but there is no new Advanced Audio Coding (AAC) yet. It has been adopted by Apple as an alternative to MP3s in headphones and streaming services such as iTunes and Apple Music, providing high quality output at the same bitrate as MP3s. With many other OEMs and developers incorporating AAC into their services, it’s time for big fish to jump in.

Microsoft has already incorporated AAC support for Windows 10 Bluetooth devices into its latest Windows 10 Insider Build and will soon be rolling out a standard build. This could be confirmed in the next Windows 10 update scheduled for the Sun Valley update later this year. It joins along with the much better aptX and SBC standards to provide superior audio output to your wireless device.

With the addition of AAC, Apple headphone users can also stream audio from iTunes or Apple Music from their Windows 10 system. Apart from this support, Microsoft has also announced that it will merge different profiles that appear on a single audio device in the taskbar. It’s like showing two options as headphones and a microphone for one connected device.

This can be confusing and requires users to switch according to usage. However, this will change soon, as the new Windows 10 will automatically switch depending on usage, such as going into headphone mode while listening to music or using the microphone during a call.

