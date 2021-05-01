Poco MIUI 12.5 update for Indian phones confirmed: Poco C3, Poco X3





The MIUI 12.5 update is a big issue for some Xiaomi phone users. Many improvements and improvements have been made to improve the user experience and provide some of the features of Android 11. After Xiaomi and Redmi, Poco has created a list of smartphones that will get the MIUI 12.5 update. The global list confirms all Indian models that are expected to receive OTA updates.Also read-Poco F3 GT, not Mi 11X, could be the most powerful Xiaomi phone in India under Rs 35,000

Poco relies on the Xiaomis MIUI experience on the phone, but adds a custom launcher at the top to provide a different experience. The company is currently looking for beta testers for MIUI 12.5. If you’re interested in trying out new software, visit the Pocos blog to sign up for beta. You need to provide the MiID and IMEI information for the device. Read again-Poco M2 Reloaded vs Poco M2: What’s the difference?

MIUI 12.5 for coming Poco devices

If you are a Poco user and are interested in testing a newer version of MIUI 12.5, you should check out from the following list of supported devices.

-Little F3 [MI, RU, ID, EEA]

– POCO X3 PRO [Global, IN, EEA, RU, ID]

-POCO X3 / NFC [Global, RU, IN, EEA, ID]

– POCO F2 PRO [Global, RU, ID, EEA]

-POCO X2 [IN]

-POCO M3[ Global, RU, ID, EEA, IN]

-POCO M2 PRO [IN]

-Little M2 [IN]

-Little C3 [IN]

All devices in this list with the IN tag confirm the Indian version. Therefore, Poco Indian users can test MIUI 12.5 on the following devices:

– POCO X3 PRO

-Little X3

-POCO X2

-POCO M3

-POCO M2 PRO

-Little M2

-Little C3

It’s worth noting that Poco F1 is excluded from the list. However, the GSMArena report states that PocoF1 users may later get the MIUI 12.5 update and will have to wait. Also note that Poco has not confirmed whether all these devices will get Android 11 with MIUI 12.5.

