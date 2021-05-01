Baseball players take time to answer Call of Duty questions in the middle of the game





Major League Baseball star Mike Trout answered some Call of Duty questions while on the field.

Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout thought it was a good place to spoil a few guys during his April 28 match against the Texas Rangers, the third in a two-team three-game series. It was. FOX Sports: As evidenced by tweets from MLB Twitter accounts, power hitters answered many semi-ironic questions from fans by raising their right or left hand and choosing between the two suggestions. It was.

Hey, I can hear MP5 right hand, MAC 10 left hand, and members of the crowd screaming in a short video clip. The trout reacts almost instantly, releasing its left hand into the air. This seems to favor weapons with higher firing rates in Black Ops Cold War and War Zones.

Trout is, in fact, quite well known for his enthusiasm for engaging with the audience. Trout, who was engaged to the Houston Astros in late April, was seen meeting fans and answering questions about golf and his father. Later, I heard a former high-paying player in Major League Baseball discussing Call of Duty with Astros shortstop Carlos Correa.

Did you play a new map in Call of Duty? Correa asked in a protective cast when Trout first stood after hitting his elbow early in the game. New map etc? Mass replied. I don’t have it, I’ll do it tonight. Correa did not specify whether it meant Yamantau, a new Season 3 map based on the campaign mission “Call of Duty: War Echoes,” or Verdansk 84, an improved war zone map. Regardless, Trout was immediately pulled out of the game as a result of being officially listed as a left elbow bruise.

Hopefully this isn’t the last time digital entertainment clashes with America’s most famous real world. After icing his elbows, Trout probably jumped online to see what the third season of Black Ops Cold Wars brought to the table.

