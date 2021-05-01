OnePlus 9 and Google Pixel 5: Compete with Top Smartphones in Very Different Ways





If you want to build your smartphone well and buy ultra-clean software and a powerful camera for about $ 700 / $ 600, you can only think of two phones.

The Google Pixel 5 and OnePlus 9 are two of the best upper midrange phones out there, each packed with impressive specs for far less money than a true flagship brigade.

But which of the two is best? At a glance at each review, you’ll see that OnePlus has the advantage of 9 out of 10 and the Pixel 5s has the advantage of 8 out of 10, but it’s not that simple.

Price and availability of OnePlus 9 and Google Pixel 5

The Pixel 5 will be available on October 15, 2020, the OnePlus 9 will be available on March 26, 2021, and both of these phones are currently available for purchase.

The OnePlus 9 starts at $ 729/629 with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and goes up to $ 829/729 with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The Google Pixel 5 continues to sell for $ 699/599 / AU $ 999 on sale from the official Google Store, but given your relative age, you may be able to find a deal.

(Image credit: Truls Steinung) Image 2/2

(Image credit: Future)

We love both of these phones, but neither is what Wednesday calls a spectator. Indeed, there is an argument that both OnePlus 9 and Google Pixel 5 represent regression from a design perspective. The OnePlus 8 and Pixel 4 were packed with elements that were considered more premium.

Still, water probably gives Google Pixel 5 the advantage of its brave Normcore chic approach. Its all-metal body stands out in a regular glass sandwich brigade, but the curious matte finishes (Sorta Sage and Just Black) add overall grip and sturdiness.

A perfectly flat display and a fingerprint sensor mounted on the back (especially fast and unresponsive) complete this craftsmanship. But despite all this, the Pixel 5 shouldn’t be confused with any other (non-Google) phone.

The same cannot be said for the OnePlus 9. Using the OnePlus term with the same type of flat display and hole punch selfie camera is equally non-empirical or “no burden”. But it’s also quite common in more expensive phone emulations and even feels a bit cheaper.

Unlike Google, OnePlus escaped the use of metal and chose a fiberglass reinforced polymer frame instead. Or, if you want to simplify things, shiny plastic. However, the back is made of glass, and the OnePlus 9 has another color option. Winter mist, arctic sky, astral black.

Another point that favors the Pixel 5 for at least some people is its compact size. The OnePlus 9 weighs 160 x 74.2 x 8.7mm and 192g, reducing the Pixel 5 to just 144.7 x 70.4 x 8mm and 151g.

However, I like the OnePlus 9s trademark alert slider. This gives you easy access to silent and vibrating modes. Google can do worse than adopting something similar.

DisplayImage 1/2

(Image credit: Truls Steinung) Image 2/2

(Image credit: Future)

If Google takes a narrow lead in the Pixel 5’s design, the OnePlus 9 will draw on a slightly better display.

Both phones use FHD + OLED screens, but the OnePlus 9s panel is big and bright. At 6.55 inches, it offers a significant amount of additional space over the 6-inch Pixel, with a peak brightness of 1,100 well above the 700 odds recorded by the Pixel 5.

The OnePlus 9s screen is also smoother, with a maximum refresh rate of 120Hz. Google phones can only manage 90Hz. That’s not shameful, but Apple is still stuck at 60Hz, but the benefits are very obvious.

Still, neither display uses LTPO technology for a truly variable refresh rate, so the Pixel 5 display may be more energy efficient. But overall, the OnePlus 9 display wins very clearly.

camera

(Image credit: Future)

Both of these phones play to provide a flagship-level camera experience, and both do a good job while lacking the best.

The OnePlus 9 leads with the same 48-megapixel Sony IMX689 main sensor that prompted the OnePlus 8 Pro’s admiration, despite the significant exclusion of OIS. The Pixel 5 features the exact same unobtrusive 12.2 megapixel Sony Exmor IMX363 sensor that Google has been using for years.

You might think this gives Google a big advantage in terms of basic image quality, but it’s a misunderstanding of Google’s unique focus. By maintaining a consistent hardware environment (including OIS) and repeating its overwhelming image processing benefits, Pixel smartphones continue to capture punchy, well-exposed shots.

OnePlus 9 hasn’t succumbed to this category either. It produces a slightly more natural tone than the pixels, thanks to the larger image sensor and color tuning by Camera King’s Hustle Blood.

When it comes to night shots, the Pixel 5 wins. The OnePlus 9s doesn’t have an OIS, and its unsharpened algorithm comes at a cost when the lights go out. Meanwhile, Google continues to get miraculous low-light results from such humble camera hardware.

Both phones perform well in ultra-wide units. The OnePlus 9 features a state-of-the-art 50-megapixel Sony IMX766 ultra-wide sensor with an innovative freeform lens. The result is an ultra-wide shot that is almost as bright and detailed as the one taken with the wide sensor, and the distortion of the fisheye lens is much less.

However, Google can also achieve impressive results with its new dedicated 16-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. Again, you can thank Google’s algorithm for its excellence in its lack of distortion, not amazing hardware. The main drawback here is the narrow field of view of 107 degrees.

It’s a shame that neither phone has a dedicated telephoto lens. OnePlus adds a 2 megapixel monochrome sensor, but that’s almost pointless, so throw it away from our considerations.

On the front of the selfie camera, the Pixel 5 has an 8-megapixel f / 2.0 setup, and the OnePlus 9 has a 16-megapixel f / 2.4 equivalent. Google selfie cameras pack fewer but larger pixels, and of course, it has the magic of its stunning Google software to enhance its selfies.

In terms of video, the OnePlus 9 can manage 30fps 8K video in addition to 60fps 4K video. The Pixel 5 can only hit 4K video at 60fps, but the benefits of 8K footage in mid-2021 were still a bit questionable.

Specifications and performance

(Image credit: Future)

Everything is similar so far, but if there is an area where one phone has complete control over the other, its performance will be different. And the overwhelming victory is OnePlus 9.

Powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC, the OnePlus 9 is as fast as phones like the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and Oppo Find X3 Pro. Both cost $ 1,000 / $ 1,000 or more. This is backed by a healthy 8GB or 12GB LPDDR5 RAM.

Google Pixel 5 can’t compete with it. Google made a small bet on the latest flagship and basically rolled back the processor from the Pixel 4 to the midrange Snapdragon 765. It is backed by 8GB of slow LPDDR4x RAM.

This combination of components never degrades the Pixel 5’s performance. The Pixel 5 handles very well with general navigation and can handle 90Hz displays without problems when navigating between home screens, web pages, etc.

However, the Snapdragon 888 goes beyond levels and generations, as shown by Geekbench 5 benchmark tests on both phones. The OnePlus 9 achieves a multi-core score of 3,587, while the Pixel 5 can only manage 1,617.

Sure enough, in heavy multitasking and high-end games, when things get a little harsher, you’ll see extra headroom in the OnePlus 9s. With OnePlus, you can play PUBG Mobile with maximum settings for very smooth performance. Needless to say, this is not possible with the Pixel 5.

While talking about the media experience on these two devices, both offer stereo speakers, but only OnePlus 9 supports Dolby Atmos. And when it comes to storing that media, OnePlus has a choice of either 128GB or 256GB storage, but the Pixel 5 has only one 128GB storage option. Neither phone has a microSD slot.

When it comes to software, both phones have their advantages. In fact, these are two of the most powerful mobile UIs in the business.

Of course, with the Pixel 5, you can stock Android 11 as Google intended. It’s literally cleaner and crisper than any other Android UI, has no bloatware, and has a complete suite of Google apps. If nonsense is your goal, the Pixel 5 is the phone for you and you get the Android 12 update before any other device.

In the other corner, OnePluss OxygenOS offers more customization options and more UI bling, but it doesn’t completely choke Google’s solid foundation. Sure, it’s not as close to stock as it used to be, but OxygenOS shows far more taste and restraint than custom efforts like Samsung, Xiaomi, Oppo and others.

battery

The OnePlus 9 has a 4,500mAh battery, which is significantly larger than the Google Pixel 5s 4080mAh cell. In balance, the Pixel 5 features a smaller, darker, less fluid display and a less powerful processor for lower levels of power consumption.

In both cases, medium to high doses can be used all day without problems. It’s hard to call it an absolute winner.

The clear winner is when charging. The OnePlus 9 packs an incredibly fast 65W charger in a box that can charge 1-100% in just 28 minutes.

In contrast, the Google Pixel 5 has an 18W wired charger in the box. Also, compared to Pixel 5s 12W, OnePlus 9 supports 15W wireless charging.

TakeawayImage 1/2

(Image credit: Truls Steinung) Image 2/2

(Image credit: Future)

These two phones may be similar in price, but offer a completely contrasting package that hesitates to call an absolute winner. Both are excellent choices, depending on your needs.

The Google Pixel 5 is a mobile phone with a more compact, more confident and distinctive (almost not brilliant) design. Perfect for those who want to do simple things quietly and elegantly and stay out of the way at other times.

Also equipped with a camera that is excellent in night conditions. On the other hand, if Google fans are stocking Android OS and speedy updates, they can’t find any more phones.

OnePlus 9, on the other hand, offers cost-effective processing power and truly flagship-level performance. It also has a larger, brighter and more fluid display. These two factors alone make a much better choice for those who consume a lot of video media or play a lot of games on the go.

It also has a good camera, advanced hardware, but no OIS. On the other hand, if you need to customize and tinker with the software, OxygenOS has more features than standard Android.

