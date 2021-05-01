



Vigil The Longest Night v3.11 DARKSiDERS Free Download to Setup PC Game in Single Direct Link for Windows. It is an amazing independent action game.

Vigil The Longest Night v3.11 DARKSiDERS PC Game 2021 Overview of Brutal Combat and Cosmic Horror

Vigil: The Longest Night is a 2D platformer and action game with precise technical combat and powerful narrative. Inspired by Salt and Sanctuary and Castlevania, Vigil: The Longest Night aims to challenge players with their difficulties while convincing them of a sinister horror story. Follow Laila on her quest to save her town from the creeping evil that is invading the surrounding countryside. Sail into a world wandering between dream and reality, mind and madness, revealing the mystery of the longest of the night and the monstrous entities that invade their world.

Game features

* Try 4 types of weapons and multiple types of each. * A number of unique elements to suit your gameplay * A combination of Lovekraftian prose and Taiwanese culture * A complex skill tree to create the ultimate light warrior. * Unique artistic style inspired by the art of Chinese paper cutting * Brutal enemies with multiple attack and surprise attack styles * Explore damp caves, deserted villages and inhabited forests * Meet the residents of Laila’s hometown as they struggle in the frenzied world of darkness * Fight a group of gruesome bosses from the depths of your nightmares * Multiple endings To reveal * Music by talent Johnny Valjka for Metal Whispered

Description of adult content

The developers describe the content like this:

Vigil: The Longest Night contains recurring scenes of horror, violence, and bloodshed.

Technical specifications for this version Game version: V3.11 Interface language: English Audio language: English Download set / Re packer: DarksidersGame File name: Vigil_The_Longest_Night_v3_11_DARKSiDERS.zip Game download size: 2.5 GB

Before you start Vigil The Longest Night v3.11 DARKSiDERS Free Download make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

minimum:

* Operating system: Windows Vista * Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo 2.8 GHz or equivalent * Memory: 2 GB RAM * Graphics: DirectX 10 compatible with 3.0 shader model support * DirectX: version 10 * Storage: 5 GB available space * Sound Card: 100% DirectX 9.0c compatible sound card and drivers

Recommended:

* Operating System: Windows 10 * Processor: Intel Core 2 Duo or AMD Athlon 64 X2 5600 + * Memory: 4GB RAM * Graphics: NVIDIA® 9600GT or ATI Radeon ™ HD 5000+ or ​​better * DirectX: Version 11 * Storage: 5 GB available space * Sound Card: 100% DirectX 9.0c compatible sound card and drivers

Vigil The Longest Night v3.11 DARKSiDERS Free Download

Click on below button to start Vigil The Longest Night v3.11 DARKSiDERS. It is a complete and complete game. Just download it and start playing it. We have provided full game setup link directly.

