Apple @ Work: How will running iOS apps on macOS affect businesses?





Apple @ Work is provided by Kandji, an MDM solution built specifically for organizations operated by Apple. Kandji is the latest cloud-based platform for centralized management and protection of Mac, iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV devices, with features such as one-click compliance templates and over 150 pre-built automations for your IT team. Saves countless manual labors. Apps and workflows. Request access.

So far, the move to Apple Silicon has been great. I’ve been an Apple user since 2004 and this is my second processor change and this transition has been very successful. My M1 Apple MacBook Air is my favorite Mac. In the enterprise market, Apple Silicon brings many useful elements, but one of the undervalued elements is iOS apps running on macOS.

About Apple @ Work: Bradley Chambers has been managing enterprise IT networks since 2009. Through experience in deploying and managing firewalls, switches, mobile device management systems, enterprise-grade Wi-Fi, hundreds of Macs, and hundreds of iPads, Bradley Apple IT Manager deploys and supports Apple devices. Build networks, train users, build stories from the IT management ditch, and highlight how Apple can improve its products for IT departments.

Running iOS apps on macOS wasn’t something Id was concerned about before. Still, after Apple announced that it would be a feature of macOS on Apple Silicon, I wondered what benefits corporate customers could enjoy by offering a new option to load iOS apps into macOS deployments. started.

Simplified SaaS app

One of the main reasons companies want to consider deploying Apple Silicon Macs over Intel-enabled products in the short term is to deploy simplified SaaS apps that may not be available on Intel.

I’m especially thinking about the apps used to submit salaries and expenses. Many of these apps have native iOS apps, but due to the lack of native macOS apps, the recommended path was to work on the web. From a training perspective, employees had to be trained to work in two separate locations. By migrating to iOS apps, employees can experience the native experience on both macOS and iOS. I know that the credit card receipt submission app I have to use doesn’t support drag and drop on the web, so it’s great to have native iOS controls on the Apple Silicon Mac.

Another option is your company’s CRM tool. If employees prefer the iPad version, they will get the same experience on macOS.

Many companies use learning management solutions to train their employees. There are two approaches to developing an LMS. How it works on mobile and how it works on the web.

Deploying iOS apps to all macOS and iOS devices creates a single portal for all corporate training. If your iOS device supports offline downloads, macOS will be able to take advantage of it, allowing employees to catch up with training on planes that don’t have Wi-Fi (or Wi-Fi fast enough for video). I will.

What’s next?

I’m just starting to run iOS apps on Mac, but these are two categories that immediately come to mind. However, in the future, I wouldn’t even consider running iOS apps on macOS. You’re running a single business app that runs in much the same way on all your devices. From a training and troubleshooting perspective, it’s great for IT to provide a unified experience across all types of devices.

