SCUM v0.5.1.32701 EARLY ACCESS DOWNLOAD FREE





SCUM v0.5.1.32701 Free early access to PC game setup in single direct link for Windows. It is an amazing action and adventure game.

SCUM v0.5.1.32701 Early Access PC Game 2021 Overview The global need for entertainment has shifted to bloodshed as TEC1 is set for entertainment in the first season of the SCUM TV show. This new season takes the competition from the rugged, enclosed indoor arenas to the lush forests, rolling fields and rugged terrain of TEC1’s SCUM Island. Both fan favorites and new prisoners will clash in a ruthless war for survival as they fight to support viewers, producers, and corporate sponsors for fame, gifts, and the chance of life after death. SCUM aims to develop a multiplayer open-world survival game with unprecedented levels of character customization, control and progression, where knowledge and skills are the ultimate weapons of long-term survival. Combining systematic planning and survival management with optional PvP “network events” available to everyone at any time, SCUM strikes a unique balance between complex simulation and intense action in the next generation of survival game. Complex Simulation: SCUM uses dozens of complex systems to allow players to go as deep as they choose to manage their characters. Players can delve into the details of their survival experience through the systems that control their character’s metabolism, inertia during movement, and even how quickly layers of clothing dry in and out of the body. The devil is in the details … Huge Landscapes: Traverse and explore 144 square kilometers of terrain that includes dense forests, picturesque beaches, quiet fields, deserted cities and dilapidated airports. Initially, the massive terrain will be handled on foot and as development continues, vehicles will be offered for faster movement. PvP Network Events: Enter TEC1 continuous network events with the click of a button and go to closed areas of the island to play PvP. Volunteer for an event and you’ll encounter other inmates who have fame points and high-value loot at stake for those who survive. Expanded gameplay: While the current version of SCUM already includes crafting, combat and customization platforms, the feature set and gameplay will continually expand to include more advanced mechanics, greater gameplay diversity, and a massive combo for players to complete missions in hopes of getting one. Day off the Island … Online Multiplayer: Survival with up to 64 players per server with the option to rent your own server directly from the in-game menu. Roadmap features for early access in the current game The following features are available in the game as they are now. Please keep checking this region and Steam forums for updates to feature sets and additions during Early Access. Multiplayer and player support for wild and wild animals Weather + Daytime Simulation Advanced Metabolism System Inventory System RPG Character Customization Basic Motion System + Jumping Fully Realistic Bullets Physics Animal Tracking and Hunting System Base Fame Point System Primary Team System Basic Shelter System Vehicle Voice Chat Function + Different Vehicle Types Fortifications / Advanced Functional Rules for Shooting Technical Specifications for this Edition Game Version: V0.5.1.32701 Interface Language: English Audio Language: English Download / Refill Set: Early Access Game File Name: SCUM_v0_5_1_32701_Early_Access.zipGame Download Size: 61 GBMD5SUM Requirements System for SCUM v0.5.1.32701 Early Access

Before you start SCUM v0.5.1.32701 Early Access Free Download, make sure your PC meets minimum system requirements.

minimum:

Requires 64-bit processor and OS: Windows 10 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i5-4430 / AMD FX-6300 Memory: 10GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 3GB / AMD Radeon R7370 4GB DirectX Version: 11 Network: Broadband Internet connection Storage: 64 GB available space

Recommended:

Requires 64-bit processor and OS: Windows 10 64-bit Processor: Intel Core i5-6600K / AMD Ryzen 5 1600 Memory: 16GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1070 6GB / AMD Radeon RX 580 4GB DirectX: Version 11 Network: Broadband Internet Connection Storage: 64GB Available Space SCUM v0.5.1.32701 Early Access Free Download

Click on below button to start SCUM v0.5.1.32701 Early Access. It is a complete and complete game. Just download it and start playing it. We have provided full game setup link directly.

