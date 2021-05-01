Google Pixel 5a 5G is real. Here’s what you need to know:





Google launched the Pixel 4a, followed by the Pixel 4a 5G, and the Pixel 5, which concludes 2020. After a lot of speculation and rumors, Google has given up some of the existence of the next Pixel device, the Pixel 5a 5G, by publishing a photo clicked from the next smartphone. And now, Google I / O is just around the corner, and speculation about the early announcement of smartphones is rife.

The existence of the phone is further substantiated by a statement by Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai. He asserted that important product updates and announcements would come to the Google I / O event. Launching the Google Watch with the Pixel 5a 5G is probably the announcement mentioned in the statement.

Camera sample leaked

The biggest event that re-initiated the Pixel 5a 5G debate was an erroneously shared photo sample that was allegedly clicked on the following devices in October 2020. This was covered in a Google blog post detailing HDR + bracket technology to reduce HDR noise. The EXIF ​​data in the sample photo revealed the details of the device used to click on it – it’s the Pixel 5a.

Yes, some sample image data revealed that it was clicked on the Pixel 5a and was removed from the album shortly after the photo was distributed in the media. The photo in question was captured from a super wide-angle camera according to the details of the image. This is consistent with reports of a dual camera setup consisting of a primary lens and a super wide-angle lens on the back of the Pixel 5a.

The camera resolution is set to the same 12.2MP and f / 2.2 aperture values ​​as the Pixel 5. The presence of the image clicked from Pixel 5a in the HDR + bracket album automatically means that it will have that feature when the smartphone arrives.

Android 12 preview link

Google’s Android 12 OS is currently under development and the Developer Preview build will take a peek at Pixel 5a. According to Cameramodder and Android community member Mishaal Rahman, the device is clearly listed as Pixel 5a: GR0M2 in the build. After the revelation, even Google acknowledged the existence of the Pixel 5a 5G phone. The numbers here suggest that it will be an international model, but it was also found by the regulatory body of the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) (FCC in the United States). Subsequent launches in India could probably be on the card.

Android Developer Preview 3 suggests that the Pixel 5a 5G will have a Snapdragon 765G processor. The part number sm7250 on the code clearly confirms the facts. This is the same processor used by the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5.

There is also a proposal for a 6.2-inch display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It consists of a hole punch selfie camera and will be significantly added in 2021. It is estimated that this device has the same 128GB configuration and 6GB RAM as the previous model. However, for the curiosity of audiophiles, the Pixel 5a 5G holds a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Price and release date

The release date of the Pixel 5a 5G may be directly correlated with the Google I / O 2021 online event scheduled for May 18-20. This phone may be available in some markets in June. Last year, the Pixel 4a officially launched in August, which was delayed due to a pandemic. Google may call to launch the Pixel 5a after a one-year gap to continue the trend, or call in June to take a measured approach.

The Pixel 5a 5G will probably first be available in the US and Japan, and then in other major markets, including India. If the phone has a single 5G model, that’s a compelling case. In that case, the 4G LTE version of the device may only be available in some markets alongside the 5G version.

Google’s upcoming phone pricing could be another interesting point of discussion. Look at the trend; the Pixel 3a was priced at $ 399, while the Pixel 4a was below its predecessor at $ 349. Can Pixel 5a get an equivalent price tag? Logic denies that including 5G could add to the cost and could hit the market for nearly $ 400. The 4G version, if any, can be retailed for about $ 350.

What you want to see

The Pixel 4a didn’t get a telephoto lens (to our disappointment), so the Pixel 5a is the next logical hope of seeing a stellar camera setup. It would be nice to have a zoom level available on the phone. An ultra-wide-angle lens may be included in the rear camera array, but if it isn’t, it’s a big disappointment.

Affordable 5G smartphones optimized for long-lasting batteries are the expectations of future Pixel smartphones. The battery life of the Pixel 4a wasn’t as bad as the Pixel 4, but there’s still room for a better battery. A battery capacity of about 4,000mAh is what you would expect from a Pixel 5a 5G.

The biggest complaint about affordable Pixel devices is the built quality, and much is desired. Polycarbonate plastic body should be upgraded to glass back and metal frame (or at least one of two) to create a compelling reason for buyers to look elsewhere ..

If Google decides to keep the Pixel 5a 5G cap at 128GB, the user must have at least the option of a micro SD card slot. However, the best scenario is to optionally include a 256GB storage variant. If you’re not looking for too much on your Pixel 5a 5G, it’s powered by the Snapdragon 780G SoC (Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G processor), perfect for cake icing.

