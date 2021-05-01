Battery problem after installing iOS 14.5?Try this





All new iOS updates seem to stir up complaints about the short battery life of the iPhone.

For major updates, some of these issues are due to the hardware being a year old (in technical terms). Otherwise, the problem can be due to a variety of things, from bugs to calibration problems.

Therefore, after installing iOS 14.5, the battery will not last as long as it used to. There are a few things you can try before resorting to Apple support.

Must Read: Is your iPhone slow?Fixing may be quick and easy (and free)

wait. Patience is a virtue. After updating, it will take some time to settle down. iOS does a lot before, during, and after the update (especially if storage capacity is limited). Check out the amount of free space you have. If you’re less than 1GB, Apple considers your iPhone to be low on storage, and everything that helps you manage your free space is up and running, and those extra processes can drain your battery. There is sex. Free up additional storage space. Put your iPhone through several recharge cycles. This means that it will be fully charged, then lowered to 10-5% and then recharged (otherwise it will turn off automatically). Check the battery status.[設定]>[バッテリー]>[バッテリーの状態]Go to. The maximum capacity should exceed 80%, and if you see a message about battery readjustment, you’ll have to wait for it to complete (Apple says it can take weeks).

If this doesn’t work, you may need to investigate further. Learn more about how to do this.

If everything else fails, it may be time to replace the battery (if your phone is more than three years old, it may be approaching). Or see if Apple Support can help (this may not be a big deal given what I’m reading on the Apple Support Forum).

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos