Robots, 3D scanning, social media | Ag industry continues to change | Business world





Wenatchee Literally rooted in a seasonal cycle, agriculture and change remain close acquaintances.

Farmers have been constantly monitoring what is happening to their crops while planning for next year and beyond. There is always the idea of ​​innovation.

Dan Davis, Director of Business Development at Oneonta / Starr Ranch Growers, hasn’t changed anything about the fruit industry as a whole, from producers to processors, marketers and shippers.

The industry is flooded with new fruit varieties that are monitored by sensors, robots, drones, or netted to create a microclimate to enhance growth conditions. High tech seems to be everywhere, and much more is imminent.

But the industry is not downplaying change. From the decades spent developing new apple varieties, to the years it takes to get the first harvest from a new orchard, and the cost of finding a way to keep the crop taste fresh after a year of storage. The tests are thorough and extensive, up to the time of the loss.

The process of processing, packing, storing and transporting fruits, especially those related to high tech, can change a bit faster, but usually takes enough time to compare with the cost.

The industry is not easily influenced by new shiny objects.

As with any business, it’s important to work on adopting new technologies from a business perspective and how they reach their goals, said Brianna Shales, marketing director at Stemilt Growers. Return on investment is always taken into account before embarking on a new technology initiative.

Past pandemic years have tested how quickly the industry can adapt when everyone scrambles to meet new workplace safety guidelines for essential workers.

Starr Ranch Growers now has dividers to separate the workspace, and breaks are staggered to limit exposure on the packing line, Davis said.

He said he was moving and adapting to go beyond that.

He believes that the new safety protocol may eventually be put into practice without COVID-19.

This fear raised awareness of what the exposure was, he said. This means that many changes are likely to remain intact. Everyone wants to be as safe as possible. I would like to move from COVID-19 and prepare for the next.

The ultimate goal remains the same.

According to Davis, he wants to get the right fruits in the right boxes, at the right destination, and at the right time. I want as many people as possible to eat apples.

Here are some of the other innovations taking place in the Wenati Valley:

Bin to buyer

At Oneonta / Starr Ranch Growers, accurate apple harvest details are quickly provided to marketing and sales teams.

According to Davis, the main focus of technology this past season was to try to understand what the crop represents from its size and grade profile at harvest.

Early marketers know what happens to size and diversity the better they connect with retailers.

According to Davis, this technology can be used to scan the top of an apple trash can and provide a 3D model showing how the trash can is packed.

The system was tested in three warehouses last fall with good results.

Excited about the outlook for this fall’s harvest, we plan to keep track of size and composition by variety so we can sell it to our retail partners.

It took at least three years to reach this point.

The extensive testing process involves taking input from the warehouse manager, defining the parameters, and adjusting them to make them more meaningful. It’s worth the wait. I think it will show great value this fall.

Automation and logistics

According to Shales, the rethinking and redesign of the Stemilt Growers distribution center, called Fresh Cube, at Olds Station is at the top of the list of new technologies and innovations that will have the greatest impact.

Equipped with an automated storage and retrieval system, you can store and manage inventory, select and staging orders, and more. This allows us to consolidate our shipping operations into a single hub and serve our customers.

She said the Fresh Cube was a dream idea that came true after the fire in Wenachi in 2015. Sleepy Hollow Fire destroyed about 30 homes in the Broadview area, destroyed several large fruit warehouses in Wenachi, and created the opportunity to change facilities to replace the lost. Stemilt Growers has chosen to centralize some services.

She said the automated nature of the facility streamlined shipping operations.

Robotics has emerged in all areas of ag, from the field to packaging and shipping, she said.

Our FreshCube distribution center uses robotic aisle carriers to move pallets into the system and near trucks to process orders, “she said.

“I’ve seen other produce operations that use robotics to pack vegetables into trays,” she said. “The possibilities are pretty cool. Until the tests are proven, we don’t know how quickly robotics will be adopted in different parts of the industry.

New varieties

New apple varieties, including cosmic crisps, offer duel opportunities and challenges.

According to Starr Growers Davis, many of the latest varieties on the market were what retailers were looking for 20 years ago. Everyone saw something similar and started various breeding programs in search of the next best variety.

The result is many similar new varieties.

To be honest, he said it’s difficult to get a message because there isn’t much difference between the varieties. I was always looking for something different. Many are not different enough. “

Club varieties compete for the same space.

He said that if we knew the landscape, perhaps a quarter of the breeders wouldn’t have taken that step.

Marketers, however, are excited to send a message about their brand and are ready for the challenge. Most people are looking at digital marketing and social media. These tools become even more important when a pandemic occurs, stopping consumer sampling and other traditional efforts designed to raise customer interest.

This change has been accompanied by a learning curve to understand how technology works with retail-based customers, even for customers who are already moving in that direction.

It’s a rapid evolution for us, but it’s where we went. According to Davis, more people have been deployed to keep the evolution going.

Pushed during a pandemic

According to Shales, the pandemic has steadily boosted the pace of fruit marketing and packaging innovation as retailers have shifted to meet customer demand.

On the consumer side affecting grocery retail partners, we know that e-commerce adoption has increased significantly since the outbreak of the pandemic. Retailers need to consider both in-store and online formats when planning promotions for produce. In other words, so are agricultural suppliers like us. This affects everything from how fruit is sold (packaging) to merchandising and connecting with shoppers through the many channels shoppers spend their time on.

Looking at digital advertising and marketing, she said, she has more opportunities to share the story of Stemilts and promote branded products.

We also know from trends that there are more opportunities to eat at home and more snacks. This is a good sign for the future of apples in this new environment where more shoppers buy groceries without stepping into physical stores.

CMI Orchard saw a trend towards online shopping a few years ago.

In a January press release, CMI Orchard brand manager Rochelle Bohm began focusing on how to support retailers who are aware that the majority of shoppers are already moving to online purchases. It was. When COVID hit last spring, we were in a good position to pivot to changes in consumer shopping habits.

She said CMI Orchard was the first Washington apple shipper to sell bagged products in direct collaboration with Instacart, meeting the demand for pre-packaged fruits.

The packaging angle is also important at Starr Ranch Growers, and concerns about the use of disposable plastics have led to the introduction of recyclable pouch bags.

Davis also noted the changing customer demand for bagged fruits during the pandemic.

He said the retail market has evolved over a decade in a year, modifying shopping behavior. People want bagged products instead of bulk store displays.

He believes that some of these changes are likely to stay in place after the pandemic is over.

I think it will remain, he said. Some of it fades slightly. People get used to spending as little time in the grocery store as possible, so they want a faster option.

