Why not do this





AirTag seen from the front and back (optional) with pictograms engraved.

Apple

As you know, Apple AirTag is a new tracker Dohicky that cleverly relies on the network of active iPhones, iPads and other devices to help you find yours wherever you go.

FORBES Details AppleAirTag: Everything You Need to Know About Games-New Gadget Changes By David Phelan

However, as MacRumors pointed out, it is possible to puncture AirTag. Why do you want to do this? Well, the AirTag itself has no holes and no speaker holes. For example, if you need to attach it to a key ring, the tracker uses a clever and innovative way to create the sound. For example, you need to buy another accessory.

Apple currently sells AirTag at surprisingly low prices. Four are $ 29 or $ 99, but adding an accessory such as the Belkin SecureHolder with a strap for $ 12.95 obviously adds a bit more.

In fact, choosing an AirTag Herms luggage tag for $ 449 can be quite expensive.

Apple Air Tag for leather key ring accessories.

David Ferran

But just because something is possible doesn’t mean it’s close to a good idea. And this is not really the case.

Members of the MacRumors forum in question say they’re doing their best and have no impact on performance, but at least so far, there are various reasons why they should never do this.

First and foremost, your Apple warranty will definitely expire, so that should be a good reason.

FORBES Details Gorgeous New Purple iPhone 12: 6 Things You Should Know By David Phelan

Second, the complete absence of holes, as I say, is part of the IP67 intrusion protection rating, even for speaker holes. This means that it can be placed in water at a depth of 1 meter for up to 30 minutes, providing strong protection against the ingress of dust and dirt. ,Also.

So adding your own holes doesn’t help.

Part of the Apple AirTag accessory.

Apple

Third, as other forum members have said, you need to choose edge positions wisely so as not to damage unexpected or invisible elements inside.

And fourth, despite the forum members doing their best, the results don’t look really aesthetically pleasing.

AirTag is a very cute little device. For example, it seems unfortunate to do anything other than look good with the right accessories. And, of course, if you put AirTag in your wallet, backpack, or briefcase pocket, you often don’t need to add AirTag to such strings.

In other words, you can use AirTag as you like. I understand that. It was fun to give it a try. However, Id is very careful about endangering it in this way. Of course, it’s up to you.

FORBES Details Apple iOS 14.5 Release: Massive iPhone Update with Cool Features and Important Fixes David Phelan

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos