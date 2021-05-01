Alexa, is it Mother’s Day today?How to connect with mom





Shopping for Mother’s Day at Alexa is surprisingly fun and helpful.

Chris Monroe / CNET

It’s a holiday in itself-probably Panic Day, or Alexa Saves the Day. Every year, on the Sunday before Mother’s Day, I ask with great fear, “Alexa, is this Mother’s Day?” And every year, Alexa reminds me, “Mother’s Day is seven days away.” This year is Sunday, May 9th.

“Fu” I always say. “Alexa, remind me to order flowers.” Only this year I changed it: “Alexa, remind me to send a hug to my mother on Mother’s Day.” ( If you’re interested in how to send a hug on Alexa, keep reading.)

Now, like many people, my mother is a baby boomer generation, which meant she once had a technical knowledge of garden gnomes. But times have changed, and nowadays she’s just as good at sending video calls and Alexa hugs as any other digital native. On Mother’s Day, I will rely more on technology than ever to fill the distance of more than 400 miles between each city.

Alexa allows you to share the song you’re listening to, perhaps on Mother’s Day, with another Alexa user like your mom.

Chris Monroe / CNET

We haven’t decided what to do for mom this year, but here are five best ideas for connecting with mom on Mother’s Day with Alexa.

Alexa helps mom shopping

The only thing I know that my mother really loves is coffee and gossip (except for her family, of course) and we already share both enough to last a lifetime .. So I needed help to find a gift for Mother’s Day. It’s a coincidence that Alexa was created by the world’s largest retailer. That’s why Amazon’s Digital Darling knows one or two things about what moms like.

Start by asking, “Alexa, give me an idea for a gift for Mother’s Day,” but that’s not all. First, Alexa sends a notification to your phone that includes a link to Amazon’s Mother’s Day buying guide (and one of them, by the way). While browsing these lists, Alexa regrets you in gift categories such as sporty moms, technician moms, and spoiled moms (also known as all moms). After explaining each, Alexa asks if you want to ask about another category (such as “Alexa, next”) or dig into the current category (“Alexa, please tell me more”).

It’s easy to forget that Alexa happens to be part of the world’s largest retailer and has a wealth of gift offers.

James Martin / CNET

After playing for a while, you tend to get a decent Mother’s Day gift idea. I admit, I was a little reluctant to test this. But I had to give it to Alexa, this was a very fun way to shop, and Alexa came up with some great suggestions (unfortunately, to mention here) No-Hello Mom!) Got an Alexa smart display like the Echo Show 5, 8 and 10. It’s also a great help to see the gifts Alexa describes.

Send a hug to your mom on mother’s day

A year after the blockade and social distance, the mother’s hug became a valuable commodity, not just for people like me who live far away from her mother. Alexa’s hugs aren’t a big deal and don’t replace real hugs in one fell swoop, but if physical distance or health concerns prevent you from giving your mother a real hug, then a virtual hug is nothing. Better than nothing.

It’s that easy. Make sure Alexa has the correct contacts from the list by saying “Alexa, send a hug to your mom”. Your mom will receive a notification (and an animation if she is on the echo show display) playing a small jingle on her side, letting her know that you have sent a hug in her way. simple. sweet. Adorable.

If your mom has an Amazon smart display like the Echo Show 8, you can connect with songs and hugs as well as photos and videos.

CNET

If you run into any problems (for example, Alexa doesn’t know your mom’s contact information, or your mom doesn’t know you have an Alexa account), check here for a detailed guide to setting up an Alexa hug. please.

Say “I love you” to your mom in a song

One of the first things I did when I learned that Alexa could send a song was to play Helen Reddy’s You and Me Against the World on the Echo Show 5 and send it to my mother. If you share a special song with your mom, you can send it to your mom on Mother’s Day (or anytime!).

Just play the song you want to send on your Amazon Echo device and say “Alexa, share this song with your mom” (or one of the contacts you want to share-this works not just for your mom). Alexa may double-check your contact information and then ask if you’re ready to send it. If you say “yes”, your mother’s Alexa device will receive a message that the song you sent has been queued.

If you’re using one music service like Apple Music or Spotify and your mom is using another music service like Amazon Music, when you ask Alexa to share your songs, Alexa knows all the details. To do.

Chris Monroe / CNET

It’s also great that this feature seems to resolve the differences in music subscriptions on its own (for example, if you’re subscribing to Apple Music but your mom is using Amazon Music, Alexa is back. Resolve the difference in ground).

Thousands of worthwhile photos “Happy Mother’s Day”

If you have an Amazon Echo Show smart display, you probably didn’t know that your photo booth was on the countertop or table. If you are the kind of mom who likes to use her kids and grandchildren photos as wallpapers for HerEcho Show, here is a fun and easy way to update her background images.

Take everyone in front of the echo show and say, “Alexa, take a picture.” Repeat as needed until you get the perfect shot. Then say, “Alexa, send this photo to your mom.”

Remember that you can send messages and make phone calls with Alexa as you did in the past.

Dale Smith / CNET Connect the old-fashioned way by message or phone

We’ve almost reached peak technology when text messages and audio or video calls look obsolete, but it’s here. Remember that you can always send a message, make a call, or make a video call to your mom from your Alexa device to another device, or the Alexa app. So, for example, if someone else is using the app, only one person can jump into a video call that has an Echo Show smart display. The basic command is:

To send a message from your Echo device: “Alexa, send a message to your mom.” To make a voice call from a hidden Echo device like Echo Dot: “Alexa, call your mom.” To make a video call from Echo Show: “Alexa, call mom” (To make a non-video call from Echo Show, start the call like this, but after the call starts Say “Alexa, video off”.)

Currently playing: Watch this: Amazon Echo Show 10: Alexa spins smart moves …

6:19

