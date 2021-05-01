Google Doodle encourages people to be “vaccinated” in the fight against Covid-19.





As the world continues to tackle a new wave of coronavirus pandemics, Google publishes graffiti on its homepage, encouraging people to be vaccinated and wear face masks to protect themselves from deadly infections. I did. Google’s latest graffiti comes just as countries around the world try to inoculate their population by launching large-scale vaccination drives.

Since last year, when the world was first pandemic, Google has published a number of coronavirus-themed Doodles. Its latest product is a vaccine with the letters “G”, “O”, “O”, “G”, “L”, “E” wearing face masks and proudly displaying Band-Aid on their arms. Indicates that you have received the administration of. Usually, in Google’s coronavirus-inspired graffiti, the alphabets are placed apart, keeping in mind the practice of social distance. This time, the vaccinated alphabets are close to each other.

The characters are seen jumping with joy, demonstrating their resilience to infectious diseases that are under pressure around the world. “Get vaccinated. Wear a mask. Save Lives celebrates the tech giant being vaccinated and encourages others to jab.

“COVID-19 continues to affect communities around the world, so help stop the epidemic by finding a local vaccine site and following these preventive steps,” the company said about graffiti. I’m writing on my blog.

In addition, Google’s latest Doodle also acts as a Covid-19 vaccine tracker, showing a map of vaccinations in each country. From efficacy to safety to side effects, Doodle is a netizen one-stop solution for all vaccine-related news. “Learn more about the resources that help you and your community stay informed and connected, and the latest methods we support,” the blog added, adding all the important information about vaccines. It is linked.

Graffiti, also found in other parts of the world, coincides with the start of India’s third phase of vaccination from May 1. After the registration of all persons over the age of 18 began on April 28, India will officially launch the entire vaccination adult population, which is one of the largest vaccination drives in the world.

Last year, Google released a series of “Thank you Coronavirus Helpers” graffiti to thank frontline workers for important work last year.

