Computer Science graduates are developing communication technology for the hearing-impaired community in ASU classrooms





April 30, 2021

Editor’s Note: This story is part of a series of profiles of prominent graduates in the spring of 2021.

After breaking the ACL in high school football, Dana Rasmussen was very focused on how the body works and optimizes that function. This was a major impetus for her career focus. Dana Rasmussen, a New American University scholarship recipient, graduated with an excellent grade in May this year with a Bachelor of Science degree in Health Entrepreneurship and Innovation through the Edson College of Nursing and Health Innovation.Download full image

Her decision to major in Health Entrepreneurship and Innovation at Arizona State University was due to many factors in her life that fostered a general interest in biological sciences at Sandra Day O’Connor High School.

She participated in a sports medicine program with mentor Jennifer Gerett and is now a certified personal trainer at the National Academy of Sports Medicine. She had other great mentors and support at SDOHS. In particular, Scott Lanen (Chemistry and Advisor of the Chief Science Officer Program), Ronda Cunningham (English teacher and role model), Michelle Candela (French and secular life lessons), Uriacross (History and “The Greatest Story Ever” Teller “) and Assistant Principal Justin McLean for believing in her leadership.

Rasmussen said the injury taught her that without our health (including mental, emotional and physical) we would not be able to live the most fulfilling life.

Dana has been a student of outstanding health entrepreneurship and innovation since walking the campus and introducing herself to a freshman year. She is an enthusiastic student, J. He is an entrepreneurial catalyst at the OrinEdson Entrepreneurship + Innovation Institute and has been a leader in the Student Health Innovation Club for the past two years. She creates heritage for herself and leaves it to bury her big shoes. Rick Hall, a clinical professor of Edson College of Nursing and Health Innovation and senior director of the Health Innovation Program, is looking forward to where she goes from here.

For more information on Rasmussen, please see this Q & A below.

Question: What did you learn while in the classroom at ASU, or did you otherwise surprise or change your perspective?

Answer: We look forward to milestones, but realize that you live your life every day. That day is your life. This day is your life. So live this day and that day the way you want to live your life.

Q: Why did you choose ASU?

A: The first thing that really attracted me to ASU was the affordability. I’m a student in the state and was offered a New American scholarship to me, so it was ridiculous to miss the opportunity to go to such a positive school for such a small price. Until I actually attended classes and started attending research and organizations, I began to realize that I chose one of the best schools in the country for your culture, as well as its affordability. It was. Do that and get started now!

Professors and faculty treat students as if we were geniuses trying to change the world (that is, they are not wrong). Surrounded by an atmosphere of belief, accountability and innovation, the foundation of who I am is imbued with the components of a successful and rewarding life.

Q: Who is the professor who taught you the most important lessons at ASU?

A: There are many professors who have taught us important lessons at ASU. I welcomed Professor Kenneth Kunkle to the West Campus for the COM225 class (speaking in public). He taught me the value of real communication and focused on growth rather than perfection. He cares about student success not only in college but also in life. I can truly say that this was the class that had the most impact on my self-development while at ASU. I thanked Professor Kunkle early in my college experience.

It wouldn’t be fair if I didn’t mention Dr. Rick Hall, who wasn’t technically my professor, but was a supportive and mentoring mentor throughout my college experience. Dr. Hall embodies ASU’s ideals and a beginning attitude that seems to be instilled in all students in conversation.

Q: What is the best advice you can give to those who are still in school?

A: You are not going to understand your life by the age of 21, so stop expecting yourself to do so. If you are like me, you may want to pencil down the course of your life and ensure that your life makes a difference in the world.

My best advice to you is to loosen the bridle, explore something that inspires your interests, and immerse yourself in that quest. Understand what you think you understand, but it will be 180 degrees different in a year. Also, understand that you may think you understand that it will be the same after a year.

I take action. Take big actions when it makes sense, and take small actions when it’s all you think you can. Do you have a hobby that you wanted to do but don’t have? Get started with it. Don’t wait until all the week’s course work is complete. Believe me when I say there is always something else in school. Don’t put off what you’re having fun with. Find a way to embed them in your life.

Q: What was your favorite place on campus to study, meet friends and think about life?

A: My favorite learning spot on campus is the new Hayden Library. When it’s cool, I like the outside table overlooking the lawn.

Q: What would you do if someone gave you $ 40 million to solve one of our planet’s problems?

A: If one problem had to be completely solved for $ 40 million, the only problem it could solve was being crazy about sports cars. In my career, the problems I’m going to tackle are over millions of pockets.

To truly solve the major problems in our world, we need an interdisciplinary network. 40 million people is a great start. I take every step, large and small, to address the quality and efficiency of food systems. The food system is very complex and affects the health of our bodies, our planet and our economy.

Q: What are your plans after graduation?

A: With a Master of Science degree in Human Systems Engineering, we will continue our education at ASU and begin to tackle these large, complex and interdisciplinary issues.

