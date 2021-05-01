Game buttons, dimensional chips, etc.





Last week, Xiaomi unveiled the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition in China as a second attempt to make an affordable gaming smartphone. Based on the spec, the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition has everything mobile gamers want, and it makes a lot of sense for Xiaomi to launch in India. However, Xiaomi is Xiaomi and will arrive in India as a Poco F3 GT.Read also-May 2021 Rs less than 10,000 smartphones: Redmi 9 Prime, Realme Narzo 30A, etc.

Rumor has it that Poco will use F3 Monica for this phone in India so far, reviving the F-series since the end of Poco F1. The Poco F3 GT is said to have targeted Realme GT Neo, another high-performance gaming smartphone scheduled to be launched in India as the Realme X7 Max.Read also-Poco MIUI 12.5 update for Indian phones confirmed: Poco C3, Poco X3, Poco M2, etc.

Let’s take a look at what we can expect when the Poco F3 GT goes on sale in India, leaving behind a business bit that Poco and Xiaomi will deal with.Read also-Xiaomi may introduce RAM extensions to MIUI

Poco F3 GT specifications

The Poco F3 GT is based on the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition, so it’s unlikely that it will make a big difference. Pocos’ current smartphone lineup is basically a collection of reused Redmi phones, with the exception of the Poco X3 Pro. In fact, rumors only suggest that Poco has its huge logo engraved on the back.

Game function

– To assist with gaming features, the Poco F3 GT may have a pop-out shoulder button in the same way as the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition. Therefore, the player must press the slider key and the buttons on both sides will pop out. This implementation is similar to what we saw on the ROG Phone series.

– The Poco F3 GT is also expected to get halo-like LED lighting that activates as soon as the shoulder button is activated. These lights don’t use RGB like ROG Phone 3.

– To meet all performance needs, the phone relies on the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 chip. This is a flagship grade 5G chip that offers performance similar to the paper Snapdragon 870 chip. So you can expect to do almost everything with this phone. To control the temperature, Redmi gave the phone a graphite-based steam chamber.

High-end features

– The Poco F3 GT will feature the same 6.6-inch 1080p AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz, a touch sampling rate of 480Hz and 10-bit color. Therefore, you can get a high-end smartphone display experience with Poco F3 GT.

– There is a 5000mAh battery that powers the phone, which is said to provide a few days of battery life. Therefore, Poco can leave it unchanged with a 67W fast charging solution that promises a full charge in 42 minutes.

– There is a stereo speaker setup responsible for the audio department. The speakers are tuned by JBL and also support Dolby Atmos.

– Finally, the Poco F3 GT will get the same camera as the Redmi K40 Gaming Edition. Therefore, you can expect that the 64 megapixel main camera will come with an 8 megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 2 megapixel macro camera.

Pricing

The Redmi K40 Gaming Edition, like the base version of the Vanilla Redmi K40, starts at RMB 1,999. However, based on taxes and duties, Poco can be brought here at a price similar to the Xiaomi Mi 11X. Therefore, the starting price of the Poco F3 GT is very likely to be 30,000 rupees.

