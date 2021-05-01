How Google is fixing one of Android’s biggest issues here





With over 2.5 million downloads available on Google Play, the official Android app store, it’s no surprise that developers are doing whatever it takes to stay ahead of the competition. But as anyone browsing the store knows, the result isn’t a particularly enjoyable experience, with all caps, emojis, and superlatives scattered everywhere.

Google is finally getting enough and seems to be intervening to make the Play Store a more peaceful place to browse. The company has posted new guidelines on its Android Developers blog and plans to implement the new policy “later this year.”

The blog post uses an example of a fictitious travel planning app called Crane, which gives some examples of what will and will not be allowed in the future. For reference, this is Google’s idea of ​​what a clear, clean, and acceptable list of apps will look like.

(Image credit: Google)

So what are developers doing now? One of the big no-nos is an app that tries to imply popularity or endorsement from Google in the list, either by title, company name, or app icon. Something like:

(Image credit: Google)

Another popular and attention-grabbing stunt is for developers to try to include promotion information in their list. You are not allowed to add pricing information, mention lack of advertising, or highlight sales. This is strangely shown in this fake list that manages both free and sale at the same time, but you understand the idea.

(Image credit: Google)

Then there are apps that use lists and icons to encourage downloads, or worse, trick users into thinking they’re updating an app they already own. This is well illustrated here with both the “Update Now” text and a small notification icon on Crane.

(Image credit: Google)

Finally, Google Play prohibits the use of emoji, “non-app related” special characters, and uppercase lists (special exemptions if the brand name is in uppercase). This means the end of the list, which looks like this:

(Image credit: Google)

In addition to these rules, according to Google, app titles are limited to 30 characters. This is probably to prevent keyword abuse and make the list generally easier to read.

Apart from this, the blog post also reveals that Google has updated its guidelines for preview assets. Graphics, videos, and descriptions should “exactly represent” your app or game, without using words like “free” or “best,” while providing enough information to your users.

Unlike title and icon rules, Google doesn’t recommend blocking non-compliant apps from the store, but “ Assets that don’t comply with the guidelines may be excluded from promotions and recommendations. “. This should be a sufficient threat to ensure compliance. From an ambitious developer. This change will take effect in the second half of 2021.

