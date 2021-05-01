According to the developers, Stalker 2 will not be possible on PS4 and Xbox One





In a recent interview, Stalker2 developer GSC Game World claims that it’s impossible to release on the final-generation console.

Ukrainian studio GSC Game World is currently working on Stalker 2, the long-awaited sequel to the atmospheric first-person shooter released on PC in 2006. The developers said Stalker 2 is a big step forward for the brand. The game is designed in a way that is only possible with the power of the new platform.

Studio PR manager Zakhar Bocharov talked to Gamingbolt to find out why the next Stalker 2 will only be released on PC and Xbox Series X / S. According to Bocharov, the studio didn’t want to limit the project with the latest hardware, as the team intended to make Stalker 2 last longer among players like the original game. Bocharov emphasized that Stalker 2 is a true next-generation experience that is impossible to run on a PS4 or Xbox One.

This may sound a bit daunting, as Stalker 2 uses Unreal Engine 4 as its core, but the reason may be hidden within the game world. Developers have already stated that Stalker 2 has a huge, seamless open world that is needed for the story to work properly. In return, the game’s predecessor had only a few large separate locations, tied to a load transition.

Bocharov also touched on the possibility of releasing Stalker 2 on other platforms such as the PlayStation 5. The PR manager said the studio currently has no plans to bring a sequel to the PS5 or other consoles. Bocharov pointed out the Stalker 2 deal with Microsoft. This brings great benefits to the franchise. For example, Stalker 2 will be available on the first day through your Xbox Game Pass subscription. This can significantly increase the number of viewers of the game at launch.

Stalker 2 doesn’t currently have an official release date, but one of the narration actors recently hinted that the studio would like to release the game by winter. Later, Bocharov said the comment should be considered a rumor and the studio will only officially announce the release window when the time comes. Perhaps the game won’t come this year after all, as players haven’t seen the actual gameplay of Stalker 2 yet.

Stalker 2 is under development for PC and Xbox Series X / S.

Source: Gamingbolt

