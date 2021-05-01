Data Privacy Fines and Damages Double Crisis: UK Supreme Court Trials Google Class Action | Pillsbury Winthrop Showpitman LLP





This case concerns the so-called “safari workaround” of placing cookies on the devices of millions of iPhone users between 2011 and 2012 without the required consent of the relevant users. In doing so, Google obtains information about these users and their browsing activities that they used to display targeted ads on behalf of advertiser clients in violation of European data privacy laws. I was able to.

The allegations were filed in 2017 as a “derivative suit.” This is a type of proceeding in which the petitioner (Mr. Lloyd) can file a proceeding on behalf of a class of individuals who share the same interests. In the current case, individuals in this class who share the same interests were users of Apple’s iPhone browser, Safari, between 2011 and 2012. This action is similar to the more common but rare opt-out class action in the United States. Seen in the United Kingdom due to the court’s narrow interpretation of the relevant civil litigation rules.

Before hearing the allegations themselves, Mr. Lloyd needs permission from a British court to file a proceeding with Google in the United States (that is, outside the jurisdiction of the court). The application was rejected by the High Court and the judge determined that the individual involved had not suffered damages and did not share the same interests needed to file a derivative suit. However, the Court of Appeals overturned this decision and found that: (I) “Loss of control of personal data” is itself a loss and can therefore result in compensation. (Ii) All parties represented by Mr. Lloyd shared common interests. Google has appealed this decision to the Supreme Court, which has triggered the current hearing.

This is arguably one of the most important data privacy cases heard by a British court. Asking someone in the industry, Big Tech is said to be interested (and with considerable concern) watching, given the potential impact of the outcome. Even if Google appears unharmed from the Supreme Court, the fact that the Court of Appeals has allowed the proceedings of this first class proceeding will be clenched in light of a further surge in class proceedings.

We are still in the early stages of the case, but some commentary risks misleading the business. Even if Google loses, the court has suggested that it could reduce the pending £ 3 billion liability until it is no longer worth the proceedings. But if this happened, the champagne pop-out was premature and the court was essentially opening Pandora’s box, so it would have calmed down before the storm. Just by looking at the surge in consumer complaints about the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO), we know that we live in a world where individuals are far more aware of their privacy rights and ready to exercise them. In addition, a number of claimant-focused law firms have recently emerged, and existing giants in this market are advertising for data protection and data breache claims, which are seen by many as the next personal injury. I’m increasing. Therefore, you may have just seen the class proceedings touchpaper lit.

Since the GDPR came into force, companies have needed to update their data privacy practices, policies, and business models to avoid the risk of potentially huge (4% of global revenue / sales) fines. I agree. This adds a “double crisis” to the mix.

From a legal point of view, this proceeding is one of the first opt-out proceedings filed in a British court. Such cases are usually opt-in and the applicant must ensure the consent of everyone pursuing the case. The UK is now seeing a shift to an American model in which representative action is taken on behalf of everyone who is a member of a particular class of plaintiffs. Even seeing this proceeding go to court is important in itself.

