Brazilian Tech, Ag Company Finds Fertile Land in Georgia





Brazilian companies are finding a clear sky in Georgia.

When Brazilian tech entrepreneur Rafael de Albuquerque was looking for an office in the United States, Metro Atlanta wasn’t initially noticed. New York, Silicon Valley and elsewhere have topped the list by reputation alone.

“It’s not normal to think of Atlanta, especially tech companies,” said Zoox, CEO and founder of Zoox, which operates Wi-Fi platforms and access control systems for hotels and transportation.

When he saw the city with his own eyes, he observed some competitive advantages: sufficient entrepreneurial support from institutions such as the Georgia Institute of Economic Development and the Georgia Institute of Technology, of competitiveness. There is a cost structure and the tax and legal advisory company Drummond Advisors that exists here.

But there is one thing that put it on top. It’s habitability. He said at a webinar in the southeastern part of the Brazilian-American Chamber of Commerce on the Georgia Innovation Ecosystem.

Albuquerque, a happy wife, two fathers who agreed with the axioms of a happy life and emphasized the importance of solving people, when deciding to go somewhere, you decide alone Instead, he said he had to decide with his family. When it comes to cross-border investment, the family is investing the facts he believes are often overlooked.

Georgia recruitment agencies are proud to share information and act as a family to support the company at various stages.

Albakhaki enrolled in the state’s incubator, Advanced Technology Development Center, at Georgia Institute of Technology, but all companies have a Brazilian state trade and investment office and innovation centers for IT, agribusiness and aerospace. Resources such as are available. The major sectors, some of which were on the phone.

Chris Chammoun, director of the agtech Innovation Center, said Southern Georgia is attractive to Brazilian agribusiness companies looking to bring innovation to market from fertilizer company Forquimicato Colombo North America, which brought a new type of peanut combine to the United States. I said it was a great place.

This is a new design, a different type of harvester never seen before, a truly innovative market turmoil, and a gradual increase in market share, Chammoun said. Georgia added that it was attractive to the blend. Agricultural research and commerce.

Named advisory firm Pedro Drummond said Brazilian companies needed the kind of support that Georgia provided, but they had to do their homework on their own.

“The most successful companies they first adapt their products to and check the market are taxation, immigration, noting the differences between labor law and competition, he said.

Following this framework, Zoox has built a repertoire from the Alpharetta office and has acquired new customers such as the New York City subway system. During that time, he graduated from ATDC, maintaining a connection to his home in Rio de Janeiro on a direct flight from Atlanta.

“Our technology is growing here and we are very happy. It is very that my family chose Atlanta not only as a business headquarters but also as our living headquarters. I’m happy, “said Albuquerque.

ALos was Grant Wainscott, Director of Ecosystem Expansion at the Metro Atlanta Chamber of Commerce, and Mariana Desani, Trade and FDI Specialist, Georgia Economic Development Agency, Brazil. Glenn Whitley, Director of the Georgia IT Innovation Center. The discussion was moderated by Maria Luiza Pinho of Georgia State University Robinson Business College. Lucia Jennings, President of the Chamber of Commerce, gave the opening remarks, and Jean King, Chairman of Invest America, closed.

Watch this video:

