SpaceX’s NASA deal has been put on hold following the Blue Origin challenge





NASA has ordered SpaceX to suspend work on the lunar landing contract, but a decision on the challenge of Blue Origin’s contract is awaited.

NASA has ordered SpaceX to suspend development of the Human Landing System (HLS) for a deliberate return to the Moon while waiting for the outcome of Blue Origin’s challenge to win a contract with SpaceX. It was. Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin filed an official complaint earlier this week, alleging a contradiction between NASA’s competition guidelines and the way contracts are awarded. Elon Musk seems relaxed about the appeal of Blue Origin, but NASA takes it more seriously.

It was announced earlier this month that SpaceX won NASA’s year-long competition, beating Blue Origin and Dynetics in the process. Not surprisingly, the defeated company wasn’t happy with the decision. A few days ago, Blue Origin detailed why NASA was wrong in choosing SpaceX over others, pointing out higher risk factors, and this decision expanded SpaceX’s exclusive control over space exploration. Revealed a 50-page complaint claiming to have been. The appeal was filed with the Government Accountability Office (GAO), which provides independent, non-partisan audits, evaluations, and investigations of parliamentary and federal agencies.

As a result, Reuters reports that NASA has instructed SpaceX to suspend work on the Lunar Module project until otherwise instructed. GAO will make a formal decision on August 4th at the latest and will consider this issue over the next few months. In addition, although the company has remained silent since the competition ended, Dynetics is said to have challenged the decision.

What’s next for SpaceX?

NASA contracts will always be a great stepping stone for SpaceX or the companies that win it. In addition to the fame of winning the corporate race for the return to the Moon, it allows the winners to further develop their technology and expertise for future space travel through their work on the lander. Probably. Blue Origin’s loss if the decision is upheld further expands what is perceived as the gap between Blue Origin and the more advanced SpaceX, perhaps the development mantra “slow is smooth, smooth is fast”. Ask questions.

SpaceX can focus on other projects while GAO is considering that decision. The company is also currently working on a beta version of the Starlink Satellite Internet Service, which will soon be rolled out to a larger audience. Elsewhere, SpaceX transports cargo and astronauts to and from the International Space Station.

Source: Reuters

