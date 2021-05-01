Konami provides up-to-date information on major projects, does not participate in E32021





Konami is one of the best publishers in game history, but it hasn’t had the busiest output in recent years as its business model shifts to pachinko and mobile services. However, Metal Gear Solid and Castlevania publishers are considering reinvesting in console games, and the company has revealed that it will not participate in the E32021 as the title is not yet ready to be displayed. ..

“Due to timing, we are not ready to announce at this year’s E3,” Konami said in an official statement. “We want to reassure our fans that we are making deep progress on many important projects, so stay tuned for some updates in the coming months.”

Konami further revealed that the company will not participate in E3 2021, but this is solely due to the development schedule, not the friction with the Entertainment Software Association.

“I haven’t participated this year, but I have great respect for ESA and I know that 2021 will be a huge success. I hope you will continue to support ESA and wish you all the best of luck at this year’s show. I will. “

As a result, news about potential fresh products in the Silent Hill or Contra franchise will not arrive immediately, but some Japanese publisher titles can be expected to be “updated in the coming months.” The company also owns Hudson Soft’s assets and has access to classic franchises such as Bomberman, Adventure Island and Bomber.

