



Posted May 1, 2021 | Annemein Pullen, PhD

We have entered a new era of ongoing global regulatory change. Experts predict that about 30% of businesses could go out of business as the new EU Medical Device Regulation (MDR) brings important requirements to technical documentation, clinical data, quality management systems and more.

Device makers, especially those that have grown through acquisitions, may own decades of legacy documents, processes, and systems to keep up with the certain traceability and transparency stipulated by the new regulations. You may have a hard time.

Leading companies see new regulations as an opportunity to harmonize and modernize processes and technologies to gain market advantage.

Alcon, a leading manufacturer of ophthalmic equipment, used spreadsheets and email to manually process submissions and registrations. If Archon had a technical document that supported five technical files, the system needed five versions of that technical file. Alcon is now replacing older siled systems with an integrated and connected cloud platform to manage all regulated content and data from one system.

Loriholder, director of global regulatory operations at Alcon, said: You can get that information, upload templates, request funding, and have full control over your submissions without having to email. You can also jointly create a final draft of your submission and submit it electronically for approval. “

This white paper reviews the challenges and opportunities that arise after the filing date (DoA) and outlines areas of business that need to be improved to ensure long-term compliance, including:

Address the impact of MDR on Medtech innovation capabilities Drive modernization of operations within your business Achieve a unified and connected regulatory environment Compliance management: an example of the latest approaches from leading device companies White Now Download the paper to help your Medtech business balance innovation and compliance and reach MDR Success.

Annemein Pullen, PhD, is Senior Director of Veeva’s European Medtech Strategy.

© 2021 Regulatory Affairs Professionals Society.

This article is sponsored and does not reflect RAPS’s views or opinions. Sponsor is solely responsible for the content presented.

