



For almost 15 years, Calibri has reigned as the default and has therefore become the primary font choice for Microsoft systems. It has appeared in countless unformatted Word documents, PowerPoint presentations, and Excel spreadsheets, and is a letterpress grace for paralyzed decision making. But now the town has a new sans serif. In fact, five of them: Microsoft has announced plans to replace Calibri as the default font with one of five new typefaces released this week.

It’s the end of the era, but Caribbean designer Lucas de Glute has nothing to worry about resting his typeface a bit. That relief, he says.

De Groot created Calibri in the early 2000s as part of a collection of fonts to enhance screen reading. I designed it pretty quickly, he says. I already had some sketches, so I added these rounded corners to adapt them and give them some design feel. For a long time, computer displays did not have the pixel density to render all fonts faithfully. The rounded corners looked like stairs rather than arches. This was changed in 2000 by Microsoft’s new ClearType technology. This optimizes the resolution of the LCD screen and makes fonts such as deGroots easier to read. The company liked Calibri enough to make it the default for Windows Vista in 2007.

Since then, Calibri has carried out its mission with absolute humility. He never became a typographic darling like Helvetica, but he didn’t create many enemies either. Simon Daniels, Principal Program Manager at Microsoft Office Design, said there was no customer opposition that occurred with fonts. Calibri has no problems. Daniels wondered if it was almost 20 years later that it was time to try something new.

Daniels often likes this Roger Black quote, which says fonts are basically like clothes for your ideas. In other words, Calibri is obsolete.

However, Microsoft is giving time to consider options rather than quickly settling into a new look. Daniels commissioned top-notch type designers for five new fonts, each with a new default font. Tenorite is crisply round and has round punctuation. Bierstadt is more restrained and pays homage to the Swiss typography of the mid-century. Skeena is a humanist sans serif. Grand view, industrial. Seaford is inspired by the shape of a comfortable and ergonomic armchair.

Microsoft invites people to provide feedback on new fonts that will replace Calibri.

Photo: Microsoft





