Top Story: Google Message 1 UI, Chromecast Update

Earlier this week, Google launched an alternative design with the theme of the messaging app One UI. This is only for special builds specifically for Galaxy S21 series mobile phones outside the United States. If you’re lucky, you’ve found that you can install this special build of Google Messages on almost any Android smartphone, bringing the redesign to the masses.

After that, you will see a large header above the search field. The name of the app is listed along with a fairly useful number of unread SMS text / RCS chats. The background of the box is off-white and very light gray. Similarly, if the dark theme is enabled, the messaging list will remain gray and AMOLED black will be used on top. If you don’t have a complete list of messages, this two-tone color will also appear at the bottom of the screen.

Chromecast with Google TV received a pretty big update this week, jumping from the December 2020 security patch to April 2021. With this update, Made by Google dongle gets some advanced controls, including HDR tweak controls.

Bug fixes include improvements to the HDMI hotplug that help Chromecast with Google TV detect the best display settings available. For the majority of owners who do not use Ethernet adapters, there are Wi-Fi extensions for 5GHz and mesh networks. Finally, Google states that some apps that pair headphones need to have less Bluetooth audio breaks.

As it happened a few times ago, Samsung began deploying monthly Android security patches a few days ahead of schedule, with the May update arriving in the last week of April. This update doesn’t seem to make much of a change, but the owners of the Galaxy S20 series, such as the Note20, can find it safer to know that their data is safe.

SamMobile reports that the May patch will improve camera performance for people using the Galaxy S21 and also improve quick sharing capabilities. These are probably the two most notable changes, but there may be additional features on certain hardware.

After a full pan of smartwatches by reviewers, a second batch of OnePlus Watch units was launched this week. That said, we can’t recommend anyone buying it, at least until the watch receives a few more updates.

Perhaps OnePlus quietly tightly restricted supply in response to reviews and gave them weeks to deploy updates, one of which has already been released. The disclaimer added to the product list that mentions future updates is pretty straightforward to me.

Last week we asked our readers how often they would upgrade their Pixel smartphones. Looking at the data, the majority of respondents say they get a new Pixel every few years, but upgrades are less than 10% each year.

The only other notable point is that of other categories of Google Pixel owners. As long as the Pixel is a high-end smartphone and as a result you’re looking elsewhere, upgrade. Google is focusing on the a-series, and downgrading the Pixel 4 to Pixel 5 chipset has been a big headache for many fans. The lack of a suitable XL variant was also cited many times. That’s why the low 4.92% figure is so amazing. Perhaps the original owner didn’t feel a reason to respond to the first poll.

