Meet the seven inventors who made Florida the “driving force of innovation” • St Pete Catalyst





Segway’s inventor and co-inventor of technology that revolutionized modern computing is one of the seven latest members to be inducted into the Florida Inventor’s Hall of Fame.

The 2021 class also includes a professor of engineering at the University of South Florida. This professor has pioneered advances in the development of biomedical solutions for water decontamination and acute illness.

Paul Samberg, chair of the Florida Inventors Hall of Fame Advisory Board, said that all inventors have a relationship with Florida and have used world-changing innovations to tackle difficult situations. The organization, located in Tampa’s USF Research Park, recognizes Florida inventors and recognizes their achievements in improving the quality of life of Florida citizens, states, and countries.

This group of inventors should be commended for their contributions to Florida and our country, said Samberg, who is also chairman of the National Academy of Inventors. Together, they show that Florida is a power of innovation.

Let’s take a closer look at each member.

Norma A. Alcantar, Professor of Chemistry, Biology and Materials Engineering at USF. She pioneered advances in the chemical application of plant-based molecules to decontaminate water in remote areas with poor access to drinking water and in areas affected by environmental and natural disasters. did. She has also developed a biomedical solution based on this technology for new treatments to combat Parkinson’s disease, Alzheimer’s disease, and cancer. She also applied these techniques to sustainable agriculture and aquaculture. She holds 22 US patents.

Mark Dean, an emeritus professor at the University of Tennessee, a former chief technology officer for IBM and IBM Fellow in the Middle East and Africa, and a graduate of Florida Atlantic University. He held three of the nine original IBM PC patents, led the development of a 1 GHz processor chip, and was the first inventor of the Industry Standard Architecture (ISA) “Bus” to allow plug-in peripherals. Is one of the people. Connect to your computer and revolutionize your computer’s capabilities. He holds 43 US patents.

Roberta A. Goode, Founder and President of Altrec LLC in Coral Springs, Florida. She is also a faculty member at the University of Miami Faculty of Engineering. She is from Florida and is a graduate of Miami University. Her groundbreaking patent in vascular catheter valve design has significantly advanced the field of minimally invasive heart surgery and diagnostic surgery, preventing blood loss and improving patient outcomes by reducing surgical risk. She holds four US patents.

President of DEKA Research and Development, Founder of FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology), STEM education efforts through FIRST affect more than 1 million and 10,000 students across Florida Dean Kamen, a part-time resident of Florida who gave. Kamen is often referred to as modern-day Thomas Edison because of the breadth and scope of his pioneering inventions, including the Segway. He holds over 440 US patents, including several medical devices.

IBM Global Research Leader of Aging Initiative Susann Keohane, Watson Health & Healthy Aging Innovation Leader, IBM Master Inventor, and alumni of the University of Florida. She holds a series of patents on self-driving cars and is responsible for the advances in artificial intelligence, machine learning and the Internet of Things that are transforming technology for people with disabilities and the elderly. She holds 137 US patents.

David M. Kotick, Senior Science Technical Manager, Live, Virtual, and Constructive Simulation and Training, a graduate of Orlando’s Naval Air Warfare Center Training Systems Division and the University of Central Florida. His work of integrating digital communications throughout live and virtual training environments has greatly advanced simulated training for the US military and has helped with overall preparation. He holds five US patents.

Rajiv K. Singh, Vice President of Entegris, Professor Emeritus of Materials Science and Engineering, University of Florida. He was one of the first developers of pulsed laser deposition, a chemical machine for mechanically hard advanced electronic materials used in the manufacture of smartphones, advanced silicon carbide electronics for electric vehicles, 5G communications, etc. The inventor of polishing. He holds 26 US patents.

Enrollees in 2021 make up the eighth class to be inducted into the Florida Inventors Hall of Fame. They will be honored at the 7th Entrance Ceremony and Gala on Friday, November 5th at Tampa Marriott Water Street.

Since its founding in 2013, the Florida Inventors Hall of Fame has invited 58 inventors and holds a total of more than 3,675 US patents.

