This is how the classic 1965 Ford Mustang is worth today





The price of this historic pony car is only $ 2,500 new, but it’s a little higher in 2021.

Not many models in production can boast the same worldwide fame that the Ford Mustang received. This iconic sports car continues to be the longing and dream of millions of people, from the first generation to the present generation. Below you will find the actual cost of a classic Ford Mustang, the history of this car, its specifications, the cost of repairs, and other important aspects related to the purchase of this amazing Ford.

Ford Mustang History Source: Pinterest

In the United States, the Mustang was a sports car for the poor. It was comfortable, beautiful, reliable and affordable. When it first appeared, the base price of a car was about $ 2,500 and the average salary of qualified employees was $ 300-350 / week. Because of this, people were buying it. Meanwhile, the car not only had an elegant look, but also became a symbol of pop culture. Based on this “Wild Horse”, the silhouettes of cars such as cougars and Chevrolet Camaros were formed.

Classic Ford Mustang 1965 Actual 2021 Pricing and Things You Should Know Before Buying Source: Motor Car Classics

The average price of a classic Ford Mustang 1965 is currently between US $ 30,000 and US $ 40,000. Of course, prices can go up or down depending on various aspects.

It’s important to know some important aspects so that the car doesn’t become a lottery for you. When buying a car, you may come across a nicely preserved example, or maybe a shaded ver repair (such an option is the cheapest). However, it actually crumbles and requires attention and resources. Therefore, you should carefully consider your purchase.

A well-prepared and tuned car does not cause major problems and can even participate in retro events. You can also use it as a weekend car or take part in a long rally.

Classic Ford Mustang 1965 Spare Parts Availability, Operating Costs, Repair Complexity Source: YouTube

The high degree of integration of parts with other American cars and the mass production of cars and their spare parts make finding parts and components of the Ford Mustang 1965 very easy. Due to the simplicity of the design, the dissemination of the literature, and the convenience of unit placement, repairing a classic Ford is very easy.

For a good car, regular driving (at least several times a week) will require you to check the service or do some minor self-repairs about once a month. Compared to European cars of the same year (Mercedes Pagoda, Porsche 911, etc.), it is less reliable.

However, this is compensated by the price of the part. They are much lower than those of European machines. For example, Holley or Edelbrock carburetors start at $ 500 in the US (depending on the change), and the original 14-inch disc set costs $ 2,000.

1965 Ford Mustang Specifications Source: Pinterest

The first cars manufactured before 1966 had a coupe with a 2,740 mm wheelbase, a fastback, and a convertible body.

From a technical point of view, the car was not a complete revelation. The base engine was Ford Falcon’s famous 6-cylinder power unit. It was paired with a 3-speed manual or 2-speed automatic transmission.

The front suspension was generally borrowed from the same Falcon and was structurally an intermediate version of the MacPherson suspension and the regular parallelogram suspension with two lateral levers. In this design, a spring-loaded shock absorber strut was removed from the space between the levers and placed on the upper arm. This suspension is slightly more compact than a traditional parallelogram, providing space for a larger V8 engine. As an option, three 289 V8 engines (4.7 liters) in the range of 200 to 271 hp were available.

An anti-roll bar was also offered as an option. The base brakes are drums on all wheels and a vacuum booster was offered as an option. The worm gear steering mechanism completes the photo. Also in April 1965, a GT package with tuning suspension, sharp steering, front disc brakes, dual exhaust system, and special body paint that could still affect the price of the car was given to the purchaser. Provided.

Market Liquidity Source: Motor Trends

Cars have unconditional cultural and historical value, but they are not an item in demand by collectors. Therefore, when you sell a classic Mustang, you will probably get your money back. However, the cost of the car does not increase.

Fans of American cars appreciate the Ford Mustang. After all, this car shows great evidence of its ability to think out of the box and its particular retro taste.

