Technology giant Google, Facebook is poised to enjoy the long-term benefits of a pandemic shift





A horde of internet companies saw user attention and associated revenue growth during the blockade of a pandemic that kept people home and glued to their devices. But only the biggest are ready to enjoy the long-term benefits of changing consumer habits.

In this week’s earnings report, Amazon.com Inc., Facebook Inc., and Google have become dependent on offerings since shutdowns and quarantine changed the way people shop, work, learn, and interact. Explains the method in detail. Long term.

Meanwhile, Twitter Inc, a small social network. And Pinterest Inc. Disappointed investors, the former’s projected revenue was below estimates, the latter warned EBay Inc. of the United States that user growth was slowing, and when consumers were vaccinated, sales at the time of occurrence Said that the increase would diminish. There is no stimulation check. The contrast emphasized how already dominant players are leveraging their strength and size to further establish their ubiquitous.

Amazon has added customers for grocery delivery, sold more Alexa speakers, and signed more businesses for cloud computing services-as this trend continues as we move to a post-pandemic recovery. Expected, said Chief Financial Officer Brian Olsavsky on the investor’s phone. Google argued that Chromebooks are the perfect tool for virtual schools, and YouTube could rival TV as personal entertainment. This adds value to the advertiser’s investment.

Both Google and Facebook talked about how pandemics accelerated the transition of small businesses to the web and used their platform for e-commerce advertising and sales. Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg said these companies are asking us what they can do to help them, not only now, but also in the long run.

With the outbreak of Covid-19, companies have been scrutinized for potential anti-competitive behavior, even before Internet giants have provided new ways to consolidate their place in consumers’ daily lives. It was. All three faced a parliamentary antitrust investigation in fear of building an empire at the expense of healthy competition and consumer choice. Their results during the pandemic may open new questions about their potential monopoly-convenient for consumers who have closed face-to-face retail and entertainment options and have few options to spend time and money. Attention was paid to the ubiquitous technology giants.

Where consumers went, product marketers followed. The impact of the pandemic was most dramatic in digital advertising, especially in e-commerce campaigns. According to Sandberg, Facebook’s advertising results in the first quarter were backed by consumers buying more products online. The average price per ad for social media companies has skyrocketed by as much as 30%. This shows that due to strong demand, you can charge more for each spot.

Amazon’s other revenue, including advertising, increased 77% to $ 6.9 billion, according to EMarketer researcher Nicole Perrin. This shows that Amazon’s business expansion last year is showing no signs of decline.

Google spent the last quarter delivering more ads from retailers and travel agencies eager to reach consumers who are starting to spend again. Ruth Porat, chief financial officer of Google’s parent company Alphabet Inc., said the persistence of this trend depends on the pace of global coronavirus recovery, but some analysts said on the Internet. A quarter who is bullish on the giant’s outlook and takes advantage of subsequent large-scale resumptions.

Google’s Chief Business Officer, Philip Schindler, said the company’s sweet spot is a blend of online and offline purchases driven by products such as search, maps and YouTube. Google is Dick’s Sporting Goods Inc. And Michaels Cos from the Arts and Crafts chain. We have helped major retailers, such as, process orders for customers looking for a porch pick-up option or finding a product available nearby.

JMP Securities analyst Ron Josie said in a recent note that the trend is likely to continue as the broader economic recovery takes hold throughout 2021 and the trend towards digital adoption becomes more permanent. I will. Google was most impressed with the results of its core search advertising, as it emphasized its strengths in most ad categories, focused on retail, and travel was gaining new interest among users.

Internet giant advertising and e-commerce revenue streams were unaffected by some of the issues faced by other tech leaders during the pandemic. Apple Inc was nominated in Congress’s antitrust investigation. Is more vulnerable to supply chain risks because it derives most of its revenue from hardware. This week’s executives saw a negative impact of $ 3-4 billion in the June quarter due to a chip shortage in two popular product lines during the pandemic, the iPad and Mac. Said.

Apple is now focusing on non-hardware revenue, including the App Store, Apple Music, games, cloud storage, tech support, advertising, and video. Its service sector currently generates over $ 50 billion in annual revenue.

At a fraction of the size of Facebook, rival social network Twitter sells more promotions aimed at increasing brand awareness, as opposed to direct-directing ads. , I haven’t fully utilized the jackpot of advertising spending. Buy the product. With consumers having mobile phones at home, online shopping has become an entertainment as spending shifts from travel and events to groceries, home renovations and more comfortable wardrobes.

Meanwhile, Pinterest and EBay both warned that activity increased during the blockade, but these increases probably won’t last. Pinterest said in a statement that since mid-March, deregulation of pandemics has slowed US MAU growth and reduced people’s time online, resulting in lower engagement year after year. EBay expects spending to fall as government stimulus goes away.

Facebook also hopes that people will not rely on the app for entertainment and connections to the extent that they are vaccinated and return to face-to-face activities with friends and family. However, shiftback may not be of an investor-related scale.

Chief Financial Officer Dave Wener said Thursday that he wasn’t thinking about anything so dramatic.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos