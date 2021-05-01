



Melancholy launches the energy amplifier, the first event of Genshin Impact version 1.5. There is only one requirement that all interested travelers must meet before the quest appears in the journal. Yes, as long as you have reached Adventure Rank 20 with Genshin Impact, Melancholia’s quest will appear in the journal, but if for some reason it does not appear there, on the event page of Genshin’s Energy Amplifier Start Event. It shows. Set you up correctly.

Genshin Impact Mr Melancholy – How to unlock the energy amplifier start event

Accepting Melancholy does not completely unlock the Genshin Impact Energy Amplifier Initiation event. Some errands need to be done for Smern scholar Hosseini. Hosseini is now upset by the Irminsul fruit he has recovered and explodes into a bunch of small debris. From here you can open the event page and you’ll want to start with Act 1. There are three places and domains of interest to investigate: Start with the first place of interest.

Given three places to visit (accessible from the Energy Amplifier Start Event page), you must first clear three places to access the domain (this will be the pinnacle of Genshin Impact’s Mr Melancholy quest). Masu). Yes, Act 1 has two other places of interest, and the other two Acts have, but for now, you only need to worry about this first place of interest.

If you accept them from the event page, the location will be highlighted on the map. These are in the Springvale region. To clear these points of interest, you need to interact with the Ilminzur Fruit Fragments that are floating in each, but they are protected by a collection of enemies. These enemies are more deadly than usual thanks to nearby mutation stones, increasing resistance to attacks, general resistance, and interruptions.

The secret is to first identify the mutation stones and retrieve them. Claymores defeat them fastest (although proper rush attacks or some geodamage also work) because they are like ordinary rocks in the world. Once the mutation stones are destroyed, wipe out your enemies and interact with the Ilminzur Fruit Fragment to compete for places of interest.

Repeat this process for the other two places of interest in this first place, then return to Hosseini. Next, you need to complete the domains listed in the first act of the Energy Amplifier Start event page. This domain is very simple. Don’t forget to join a team that is close to or at the world level level cap. It’s also helpful to include Geo, Cryo, and Pyro characters in your lineup. Clear the domain, talk to Hosseini again, complete Melancholy, and unlock the entire Energy Amplifier Initiation event.

You now have access to the title’s energy amp, which allows you to slot the fractured fruit you’ve collected to serve buffs within your event domain. You can now clear other areas of interest in Act 1 and other actions available to collect additional Fractured Fruits. Then use a customized energy amplifier to overcome the twisted realm domain. This domain has four challenges with difficulty modifiers similar to the one last seen in the rank event.

This is the general point of the event. Clarify the location of the fragments, knock out the domain of each Act, and push the high score in the twisted realm. The energy amplifier start event will be held from April 30th to May 17th, while the event shop will be held until the 24th. I wish you good luck. And don’t forget to drag your friends for the ride.

Genshin Impact is now available on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and mobile.

