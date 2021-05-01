Chromebooks may soon come pre-installed with Google Meet and Google Chat





Unlike other laptops, Google’s Chromebooks don’t come with many apps pre-installed. You’ll usually find Chrome, Gmail, the Play Store, and other Google apps, as well as an expected list of out-of-the-box utilities. However, Google is currently considering expanding the list of pre-installed Chrome OS apps to include Google Meet and Google Chat. This tip is due to two new feature flags discovered by 9to5Google. This publication has discovered two functional flags:

Default chat web app

-Allows the chat web app to be installed by default.

-Enable-default-chat-web-app

Default Meet web app

-Allows Meet web apps to be installed by default.

-Enable-default-meet-web-app

For Google, it makes sense to include Google Meet, a popular service used by both businesses and consumers. You can also understand where this decision came from, as Google Meet could eventually replace Duo Google Chat. Google Chat will replace Google Hangouts, but as Android Central points out, it targets business first and foremost. Google has had a Google message for consumers for years, so even if Google tries to take some consumers to the other side, Google Chat is still not quite attractive to most users. .. But as Google targets Chromebooks primarily to people in educational institutions and businesses, the company probably wants to make sure users have everything they need right from the start.

Google also pre-installs web apps instead of Android apps. This is because Chrome OS users prefer to use web apps instead of local apps. Native apps can handle offline scenarios and more, but the web is a great platform for services that require persistence. Convenient connection.

