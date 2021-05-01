Epic experts estimate that Apple’s App Store profits will be close to 80%.





The App Store is a very profitable service for Apple, and Epic Games expert witnesses testify that the profit margin on the digital storefront is close to 80%.

Prior to Apple’s bench trial at Epic Games on May 3, details of the two companies’ financial transactions and activities were revealed, before either side had an opening discussion. In the latest revelation, one of Epic’s expert witnesses seems to believe that Apple is making a lot of money from the App Store.

According to the testimony of financial and economics researcher Ned Barnes, the App Store’s operating margin is very high and has been consistent for many years. According to Burns, as Bloomberg reported, experts found documents showing that the App Store’s operating margin for fiscal year 2019 was 77.8% and operating margin for 2018 was 74.9%.

The data points are said to have been taken from a document “created by Apple’s Corporate Financial Planning and Analysis group and created from a file by Apple CEO Tim Cook.”

Percentages aren’t always perfectly accurate, according to Burns, because an Apple employee informed him that the numbers didn’t give the big picture. Burns then calculated a new estimate, bringing the margins for both years closer to 79.6%.

Burns also said he had obtained a document from Apple Inc. showing a profit and loss estimate for fiscal year 2020. In addition, Apple seems to have been tracking App Store profits for many years, with a statement from 2013 to 2015.

This number could be used by Epic to convince the court that Apple is making a significant amount of money from the App Store at a relatively low cost. Such claims may be adopted by Epic to justify a 30% reduction in transaction fees for Apple’s App Store purchases.

Other data that surfaced before the trial included the claim that iOS’Fortnite’ accounts for only about 7% of Epic’s total revenue, and Sony’s PlayStation is a larger source of revenue of 46.8%. I will.

It also turns out that Epic has agreed to work with Nvidia to bring Fortnite to its GeForce Now cloud gaming service, instead of receiving all the revenue from the purchase. However, a similar deal for Microsoft to use xCloud was not successful. This is probably because Microsoft did not allow Epic to accept transactions directly on that platform.

