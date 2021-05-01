Google freezes auto-renewal Play Store subscription in India





Honda releases “the best Civic ever”

Japanese car maker Honda has revealed the 11th generation of its longest-running nameplate. Advertised as the best Civic of all time, the 2022 Honda Civic claimed to be the most enjoyable and technologically advanced Civic sedan of nearly 50 years of history. Powering the all-new model is either the 2.0-liter 16-valve DOHC i-VTEC in-line 4-cylinder or the turbocharged 1.5-liter version. All of these are paired with a CVT (with a paddle shifter for the performance line). The powertrain produces a maximum output of 158hp with the lower trim (2 liter engine) and 180hp with the upper varieties (1.5 with turbocharger). The sports line and touring line offer the same three drive modes (Econ, Normal and Sport). The 11th generation Civic has a total length of 4,674 mm, a total height of 1,145 mm, a total width of 1,801 mm, and a wheelbase of 2,736 mm. The maximum cargo volume is 111 gallons (108 gallons for top-notch offers). The latest Civic features a low hood, a thin and light body design as shown on the front fenders, and a low horizontal belt line. Inside, the occupants of the vehicle are greeted by the tidy cabin design found in the early generation of the Civic. The interior of the new model features exceptional visibility, intuitive ergonomics, exceptional passenger numbers and driver-focused technology. The all-new Honda Civic infotainment system has a 7-inch color touch screen with volume and tuning knobs, or a 9-inch HD color touch with volume knobs, customizable feature settings, and smart shortcuts (touring variants). There is also a screen. The top-spec infotainment system matches the Bose premium sound system with 12 speakers, including a subwoofer. Safety features such as Honda Sensing, Advanced Compatibility Engineering TM (ACETM) body structure, and 10 airbags (including next-generation dual front airbags) are common to all four products. The Civic Sedan is available in eight exterior colors, three of which are new. Meteorite Gray Metallic, Sonic Gray Pearl, and the all-new Civic exclusive Morning Mist Blue Metallic.Photos from Honda Also Read: Civic Obligation: Honda Civic 10th Generation Honda Will Introduce Dark Tint in 2020 Honda Civic RS Turbo Honda PH Updates Honda Civic with New 1.8 SC VT Variant

