Prince William County Studying Innovation Park Shuttle Service | Headlines





Transportation planners at Prince William County hope that the shuttle service will ultimately bring housing and other developments to the Innovation Park near Manassas.

With a grant from the Metropolitan Washington Government Council, the county will conduct a feasibility study of a service that connects the George Mason University Science and Technology Campus, called the Activity Center, with the Broadland Virginia Express Railway Station.

The survey will run from July of this year to June 2022 and will eventually produce a passenger count estimate, cost analysis, and implementation strategy. Later, Transport Department planner Megan Landis said the county could pursue financing and implementation.

Identify attractions in the center of town. So, like the George Mason University campus, see what kind of business is coming, what’s already there, and where the ridership comes from, and establish the type of origin and destination. Yes, Mr Landis said. The idea of ​​shuttle service is that it runs at a continuous frequency between these points of interest. You can take the VRE and take the shuttle to anywhere in the Innovation Town Center.

In December, the County Supervisory Board adopted the Innovation Park Small Area Plan, hoping to eventually transform the area next to the GMU campus into a multipurpose, science and technology oriented employment hub. The county is also planning a pedestrian-oriented town center with dormitories and office space.

Transit services will facilitate further development to make it happen, Landis said.

Now you have people either coming from an internal jurisdiction and they are watching a long trip on [Interstate] 66, or vice versa, she added. There aren’t many densely populated homes of that type because there is no transit solution.

The Ministry of Transport also wants to use the study to analyze the feasibility of autonomous shuttle services.

The county hopes that the region will eventually become an economic and residential hub for clustered, densely developed developments that can support transportation options. The planning department estimates that the district could eventually accommodate 19,000 to 39,000 jobs, and 2,400 to 4,000 residential units. Finally, just west of the Manassas border, the area is now home to 696 people.

Nearly 70% of Prince William’s inhabitants commute primarily by car to work outside the county, according to the county’s project description. Current data and projected growth require strategic and deliberate development at activity centers to minimize impact on the region and regional transport networks and achieve regional climate goals. Is shown.

Jared Foretek covers the Manassas region and regional news in northern Virginia. Contact him at [email protected]

