iPad Pro 2021 has already hit with a big delay





When Apple unveiled the 2021 iPad Pro at the Spring Loaded event, it just revealed everything but the release date and said the hardware would be on the shelves in late May.

Now he seems optimistic about the more advanced 12.9-inch model. Pre-orders for the new iPad Pro hardware opened yesterday on Apple’s site, and delivery dates for larger versions suggest early adopters have been waiting for a long time.

As Bloomberg first discovered, when you try to add a 12.9-inch iPad Pro to your basket on Apple’s website, the base model also shows the estimated delivery date from June 24th to July 8th.

Given the late May delivery date for the 11-inch iPad Pro, the most likely cause of this delay is the mini LED technology that debuted on the larger model. We haven’t had a chance to review the new iPad Pro yet, but the new technology should be a significant improvement over the previous generation in terms of image quality.

However, this improvement requires more than 10,000 LEDs on each panel. This is a significant step up from the 72 used in the previous generation, and there is probably a delay, especially if the supply chain has not yet ignited in all cylinders due to the coronavirus turmoil last year. Not surprising.

Other generation changes will be shared between the 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models. It has the same M1 chip that was used on the MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, and Mac mini last year, with a 50% increase in CPU performance from previous generations and improved front camera and Thunderbolt support. This is also the first time the iPad supports 5G, but you’ll have to pay an additional $ 200 for the cellular version.

Thankfully, other Apple products announced last month don’t seem to have that long delivery time. The flashy purple iPhone 12 will ship in early May, followed shortly after by the new Apple TV. The new colorful 24-inch iMac will ship in late May for entry-level models and early to mid-June for versions with 8-core GPUs and additional ports. Curiously, one $ 29 AirTag arrives in the first half of May, but if you want four packs of $ 99 to save money, you’ll have to wait until June.

