NASA suspends SpaceX work on lunar module in protest of Blue Origin





SpaceX Artist's Concept Illustration of Landing on the Moon:

NASA has filed a protest with Blue Origin and Dynetics, a company whose space agency did not choose to build a lunar module, and SpaceX on a $ 2.9 billion lunar module to bring astronauts back to the moon. Work has been suspended.

According to Engadget, NASA spokesman Monica Witt issued a brief statement on Friday announcing the suspension, saying it would continue until the Government Accountability Office resolved a procurement-related complaint. GAO must make a decision on the challenges presented by Blue Origin, founded by Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos and defense industry contractor Dynetics, by August 4 at the latest.

On April 26, NASA was informed that the Blue Origin Federation and Dynetics had filed a protest with the US Government Accountability Office (GAO) to challenge the choice of an option A human landing system. Following GAO’s protest, NASA instructed SpaceX to suspend the proceedings of the HLS agreement until GAO has resolved all outstanding proceedings related to this procurement. Due to the proceedings in dispute, NASA cannot provide further comments.

Gizmodo contacted NASA on Saturday to confirm Witz’s statement, but did not receive a response by the time of issuance. The request for comment from SpaceX was not immediately returned. Please update this blog if you get a reply.

NASA has ordered the suspension of SpaceX work on a lunar module that uses the Starship launch system. This means SpaceX will not immediately receive the first installment of the $ 2.9 billion award. The company also does not initiate initial negotiations with NASA, which is customary at the start of large contracts.

Nonetheless, given that SpaceX plans to use Starship to bring cargo and crew to Earth’s orbit, the Moon, and Mars, the company is likely to continue developing Starship, Barge said. He said. Earlier this week, the Federal Aviation Administration said it had approved the next three launches of the Starship Prototype. Several Starship prototypes have performed high altitude flights, but so far all flights have ended in an explosion.

Blue Origin claimed in a complaint filed Monday that NASA made a flawed acquisition of the Human Landing Systems program and moved the goalpost at the last minute. First, the company said NASA intends to win two awards for its lunar module system, but has changed its mind because of the perception of current and future budget shortages. Blue Origin claims that partnering with the only provider threatens to eliminate competition in this area.

Not only that. Among the few others perceived, Blue Origin is also screaming fouls about the price of the lunar module. The company has given NASA a price of $ 5.99 billion. This is more than double the price of SpaceX. However, the company says NASA allowed SpaceX to revise the price, but did not give Blue Origin and Dynetics the same opportunity.

Dynetics, which also filed a complaint on Monday, argued that NASA should have modified its approach to the lunar module or withdrew the solicitation if it learned that it did not have the funds to support the two companies, SpaceNews said. Reported. Instead, NASA has decided to adopt the most anti-competitive and risky options available.

According to SpaceNews, Dynetics has declared that the NASA decision will make SpaceX a lunar module provider for the foreseeable future. The company also criticized NASA’s analysis of SpaceX’s technical approach.

NASA has exploded the risks inherent in SpaceX’s technical approach, more specifically, the information NASA has at hand that cannot be ignored, that is, four SpaceX starships have exploded at various stages of the test flight in recent months. I didn’t consider that. Complaints. NASA has given SpaceX a path to the apparent lack of such system engineering.

The company has points there. Blue Origin appeared to be the leader in the bidding process, and its choice as a lunar module was considered sensitive and safe. SpaceX needs to prove that a starship approach is possible, such as refueling a rocket in space or landing the rocket vertically on the moon. Neither of these things has ever been done. You also need to prevent the starship from exploding.

NASA’s current plan is to send two astronauts, a man and a woman, to the Moon in 2024.

