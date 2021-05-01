This new Roku-Google battle has a lot of energy for divorced parents





Over the years that have covered our increasingly collapsing media landscape, only one really has given us real hope for the victory of the human spirit over the rampant rise of cold corporate logic: the little one. The continuous existence of a nasty ass My dad is letting me do it! The energy that pervades the great conflict between content studios and service providers who bring work to the masses. Once upon a time, this battle fought between network and cable providers, with things like DirecTV and Viacom on a large scale to feel guilty about each other through the audience, using all the subtleties of their two parents. You’ve probably seen a lot of advertising purchases made. Navigate to take the children to their place for the first Christmas after divorce.

But now, this kind of battle is much more likely to occur between streaming services and companies that have media boxes in many of our homes and especially Roku, and one of these pissing matches. Seems to be attending one (Peacock, or HBO Max, etc.) every few months. As things are becoming more and more swearing to God this week, I can assure you that the latter, YouTube TV, will be included in the list of mobile channels between set-top box companies and Google.

The details of this are a bit on the technical side Rokus is angry that Google is requesting changes to the technical specs to support the content, but the data company tricks the search results into providing the content to the user. Although accused of controlling the way it is done, we can’t resist the drama. Roku said in a statement this week that he was disappointed by allowing Google to expire the agreement on YouTube TV distribution and behaved like a scalpel. Roku adds that it hasn’t asked Google for an additional $ 1 monetary consideration to update YouTube TV. Not $ 1, can you hear me?

However, YouTube / Google responded to the increase in barricades of this principle with one of its own, and this weekend created a blog post accusing Roku of malicious negotiations, raising concerns about a billion-dollar megacorp. It reminded the user that they are doing only one thing. This: Your feelings, buds. The most important thing for us is to take care of you and make sure that the shared user experience is good. Roku cannot be treated specially at the expense of the user. To be clear, we have never requested access to user data or interference with search results, as they claim. This claim is groundless and false. And Frank, that new guy who had breakfast last Saturday? Frank is a special friend of Google.

As a professional watcher for media landscape / divorced children, it’s easy to advise current Roku subscribers. At least offshore, it smells like dirt bikes and PlayStations.

