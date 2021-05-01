Innovations that change the state of energy storage – Loveland Reporter-Herald, according to a panel in northern Colorado





As front-range cities push to reach their Net Zero goals, they need to rely on new energy storage technologies that can revolutionize the way energy is stored and used. It was a message on the energy storage panel of the BizWests Net Zero Cities event on Tuesday morning.

The session, moderated by BizWest Editor-in-Chief Ken Amundson, discussed the proliferation of lithium-ion batteries, the emergence of new hydrogen storage technologies, and practical energy storage applications for municipalities, businesses and residents. It was.

Storage has become an important issue as solar and wind energy are generated intermittently.

Panelist Joel Danforth states that it is an energy program and the new business director of United Power.

By 2029, the global production capacity of lithium-ion batteries, which power everything from mobile phones to laptops to electric vehicles, will increase by almost 475% from current levels, according to Danforth. That is. Even before that, electric vehicles can be more cost-effective to manufacture than gasoline-powered vehicles.

Lithium-ion batteries are priced within a surprising range of cost effectiveness over internal combustion engines, according to Danforth. Sometime in the next decade, we will reach that point. This is the inflection point that many analysts in the industry are paying attention to.

Lithium-ion batteries were a technology decades ago and are beginning to expand on a larger scale, but hydrogen storage is still in its infancy. Hydrogen is a very lightweight, low-density gas that has defeated attempts to store it efficiently since the technology was first theorized in the 1970s.

Masood Ahmad, Resource Planning Manager at Pratt River Power Authority, says it’s starting to change.

Technologies have emerged to compress or store hydrogen as liquid hydrogen, ammonia, or ethanol. This allows hydrogen to be converted to electricity in a fuel cell or burned in a power plant.

According to Ahmad, hydrogen storage is very new at this time. This is a great technology with a lot of potential, but there are many problems that need to be resolved.

These technologies are also emerging in small scales that can be used by businesses and individuals.

Emerson Reiter, senior director of energy storage at Pivot Energy, said some low-energy companies, such as self-storage facilities, can become net energy producers in the community by installing solar panels on the roof. I did. Individual homeowners can also buy batteries for home energy storage, said Wayne Greenberg, CEO of ESource.

However, the latter technology is cost-effective and not yet widespread. According to Greenberg, more than 55% of homeowners are unaware that there is an energy storage system in their homes, and household batteries are still within the cost-effectiveness standard of three years. I haven’t paid off.

At this point, most household battery adopters are millennials who earn over $ 70,000 a year and are already enrolled in other energy-saving programs.

At this point, Greenberg said he would buy it if people wanted to be cool.

Mac Burns, head of product management at Lightning eMotors, an electric vehicle company that replaces the internal combustion engines of existing commercial vehicles with fully electric motors, said the electric vehicle itself could become an energy storage tool and sell power back to the grid. Stated.

According to Burns, something like a school bus would be a great application of vehicle-to-grid energy. I go out in the morning and sit all day. I go out in the afternoon and sit all night. I sit all weekend and all summer. Therefore, your town, county, or municipality can turn this school bus fleet into an essentially large battery bank.

