Tech Wrap: Google Play Suspends Free Trial, Facebook Deploys Vaccine Finder Tool





Social distance and rapid vaccination are the most promising solutions available today, as the second wave of the new coronavirus pandemic continues to spread throughout the country. Facebook has announced that it will deploy a new vaccine finder tool in its app to help Indians look for vaccines. However, the company’s plans to deploy Messenger and Instagram end-to-end encryption may not come true until next year.

Meanwhile, according to recent data, Apple’s new App Tracking Transparency prompt has been implemented by over 10,000 apps. Meanwhile, Google Play will suspend free trials and new subscriptions to comply with local regulations.

Here’s the top tech story of the day, in case you miss them:

Coronavirus Vaccine: Facebook app that deploys vaccine finder tools in India

Vaccine Finder, which allows citizens to work with the central government to find the nearest center for vaccination, after Facebook announced a $ 10 million grant earlier this week to fight the new coronavirus pandemic. Announced to deploy tools. Here’s what the company plans for domestic users:

Approximately 10,000 iOS apps start displaying “App Tracking Transparency” privacy prompts: Report

After Apple released the long-awaited iOS 14.5 update for iPhone 6s and later models, the company began enforcing App Tracking Transparency rules. This means that your app must ask for your consent before it can track you. Approximately 10,000 apps have turned on requests to track Apple users across apps on the platform, according to a new report from an analytics company.

This is when Facebook can release Messenger and Instagram end-to-end encryption.

Facebook has been working on the integration of three major chat apps, WhatsApp, Messenger and Instagram Direct for over two years, but it will take at least a year for the promised encrypted chat to be exposed to users on the platform. Was announced. While enabling this feature, it works to find a balance between safety, privacy and security.

Google Play suspends auto-renewable subscription and free trial in India to comply with RBI regulations: Report

Google has made trial versions of the service available to Indian users through the Play Store, but according to a new report, these trial versions and new subscriptions will be available to comply with the Reserve Bank of India’s instructions. It will be paused. Read the full text here to find out what it means for users who are already subscribed to the service or for new users.

