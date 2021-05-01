Innovation, smart marketing, or both? Frederique Constant Slimline Monolithic Manufacturing Details | WatchTime





Just before the madness of Watches & Wonders began, several brave brands supported the tide and announced their own novelties apart from the event. Some people got on the waves, some were swept away, and others, like Frederique Constant, steadily came to the shore on the strength of the release, apart from the turmoil.

Last month, Frederique Constant unveiled the Slimline Monolithic Manufacture, the most technically ambitious watch of the year. With the same aesthetics as the previous formal and classic design watches by the Geneva-based brand, this watch attracted attention not because of its appearance, but because of its mechanics.

The innovation that debuts in the new collection is a device that brands dubbing monolithic oscillators. This essentially replaces the traditional hairspring-based adjustment system with more than 20 pieces, prioritizing the flexha pivot oscillator. Simply put, the new system is a one-piece silicon component with two adjustable weights that integrates the escapement directly into its flexible construction, effectively bringing the three-century-old beard royal fern technology to a novel and convenient level. I will update it to something like that. This technology was developed in collaboration with Flexible Mechanisms, an independent Dutch watch technology company that specializes in the design and development of flexible watch components, especially mechanical watches.

Incorporating the new oscillator, the watch is available in two editions of stainless steel and in 18k yellow gold, all with an overall classic and elegant dial design. A moderately sized polished case with a diameter of 40 mm has a simple appearance with rounded edges and an onion crown, and is water resistant to a moderate 30 meters, which is the focus of a more formal everyday wearer. I am.

The multi-textured dial beneath the sapphire crystal has concentric sectors with various sunray and hob nail finishes. Along the outer edge, there is a simple fine ring. Near the center, one layer across the parallel ring of fluting is printed with Roman numerals most of the time. The ring is split by an analog date indicator into just a few at 12 o’clock (with the exception of 31 and 1, there is a dot spacing between each marker). 3 o’clock with Frederique Constant logo on positive relief, 6 o’clock with opening to display monolithic oscillator. Passing over it is a set of Breguet hands, the color of which matches the accent of the hour and minute markers elsewhere on the dial.

On the back of the watch is a complete picture of the new FC-810 caliber, a self-winding movement specially developed to accommodate the new silicone oscillators. In terms of specs, it’s very impressive, with a vibration frequency of 288,000 vph (40 Hz), 80 hours of power reserve, high heat resistance, silicon construction of the oscillator, which can be seen through the open heart aperture of the dial. The resulting diamagnetism. These assets are complemented by a gold rotor for the automatic generation of watches and a high-quality radial finish on the plates and bridges behind it.

While the technical goodwill of watches is sufficient to make it an interesting topic and certainly represents the important potential of watch technology, the use of new technology raises some obvious questions. The first question about accuracy is clearly easy to answer. According to Frederique Constant, the FC-810 has an accuracy of -4 / + 6 seconds per day, not independently validated by the COSC, but at least preliminaryly certified as a chronometer.

The second question that naturally arises is the service regarding new movement technology, as many watches need to be serviced directly through the brand they purchased due to lack of spare parts and know-how elsewhere. It’s about requirements. On top of that, the brand recommends bringing in watches for maintenance every 3-4 years, which is common in the watch field. Frederik Constant goes a little further by offering each watch a two-year warranty from the date of purchase.

Given the movement’s specs and its precision and service requirements, the FC-810 movement and its monolithic oscillators appear to be of significant value in the world of entry-level luxury watchmaking. It’s worth noting that this type of silicon-based technology isn’t entirely new. Several other brands in the luxury and avant-garde segment have limited production of several similar simplified modern oscillators, such as Zenith with Defy Inventor and Girard-Perregaux with Constant Escapement LM. But no other watchmaker has done it in a perfect way, as Frederique Constant has collaborated with Frederique Mechanisms to make it so cost-effective. The result is a novel and potentially very useful technology that can be applied to traditional movement manufacturing functions. And most importantly, it’s a technology that has some access to larger markets.

The Frederique Constant Slimline Monolithic Manufacture is currently available, with each of the two steel models limited to a total of 810 pieces, marked at $ 4,795, and the 18K gold version limited to 81 editions, priced at $ 15,995.

For more information, see Frederique Constant here.

