Ecobee SmartThermostat works well with the Google Assistant





If you’ve already purchased the Google Home ecosystem, it’s easy to think of Google’s own Nest thermostat as the only option. However, the smart thermostat’s Ecobees line offers full integration with the Google Assistant, but how does it compete with Nest?

Before buying

As with all other smart thermostats, the first thing to consider is whether the system is compatible with the thermostat you purchased. Ecobee provides an easy compatibility checker, but of course I forgot to check in advance if it’s possible to switch thermostats and how difficult it is.

In some cases, installing Ecobee Smart Thermostat is a simple task that can only be completed on the thermostat side, but unfortunately it does not, in my personal case. Like many others, the AC system in my house uses only four wires, so it doesn’t provide a constant amount of power to the thermostat.

In this case, the Nest thermostat uses a battery that charges as much as possible. For Ecobees thermostats, a special power extender kit must be installed in the actual air handler or furnace instead.

In the best scenario, installing the Power Extender Kit is fairly easy. Remove the four wires from the control board, attach them to the power extender kit, and then reconnect the kit to the control board. Of course, this is still a bit out of the normal DIYers comfort zone.

Unfortunately, my home system didn’t have a proper control panel, instead cluttered with wires, transformers, and fuses. I seriously suspect that without a knowledgeable electrician in my family, I could have installed the Ecobee SmartThermostat without hiring an HVAC expert.

If your AC system looks like this, please contact an expert.

Therefore, before purchasing Ecobee Smart Thermostat, make sure you have thoroughly researched everything about your AC / heating system, starting with the thermostat wire and down to the system itself if needed. From there, you have to decide for yourself if this project is within the scope of DIY know-how.

Installation and setup

As explained above, the Ecobee Smart Thermostat installation was neither planned nor a book installation. Aside from the difficulty of supplying the thermostat with the correct power and wiring, the thermostat itself was incredibly easy to install. Almost anyone can install the Ecobee thermostat with just a screwdriver if they don’t have to tinker with the rewiring of the AC system. Safely turn off the AC / heat breaker while working.

Anyone who has used gypsum board anchors and spirit levels before or who can learn quickly should be able to install the thermostat without any problems. Similarly, wiring is very easy and Ecobee provides a convenient label if you need to relabel a particular wire, especially if you need to use something like the Power Extender Kit. To do. It contains an additional label that shows how everything was connected in case you need to revert to the original thermostat.

Once the connector is wall-mounted, the actual Ecobee Smart Thermostat will start working as soon as you power cycle it with the click of a plate. From there, you’ll be given instructions on how to set up a thermostat on your network and your Ecobee account.

Setup, including connecting to Wi-Fi, can be streamlined with the Ecobees app, but strangely, the thermostat itself only shows that the iOS app can be used for setup. Whether you use a mobile phone or a touch screen, setup is fairly easy if you know a little about the AC / heating system that you are likely to learn before or during installation. All you have to do is answer a few questions, such as the cables you connect, the type of heater you are using, and the temperature that is suitable for maintaining your home.

One or more Ecobee Smart Sensors are also bundled with the smart thermostat. This serves as an interesting combination of temperature sensors and motion detectors in another room. You will be instructed to turn them on and pair them. This is as easy as pulling a battery tab within range. Once activated, you can attach the SmartSensor’s magnetic base and place it almost anywhere. It’s small enough to fit anywhere and is designed to blend in well.

Once the thermostat setup is complete, you can use the Ecobee app to register an account, create a home, and enter a daily schedule for temperature settings to finish. This app is also where the integration between Ecobee SmartThermostat and the Google Home app and assistant is activated.

experience

One of the things I have to acknowledge for Ecobee’s achievements is immediate consistency. Those interfaces may not be the best designed so far, but I appreciate that adjusting the thermostat is about the same experience, whether you’re using the built-in touchscreen or the Ecobee app. doing.

Whether you sign in to the Ecobee app on your smartphone or walk to adjust the temperature, the smart thermostat provides an easy experience. Core information that allows you to check the current room temperature, temperature setting, and humidity at a glance, which mode you are using. With an additional tap, you can also see the weather forecast for your area.

All this same information is used in Ecobees’ embedded eco + software to optimize the way the AC / heating system runs for both energy efficiency and comfort. The Follow Me feature, on the other hand, uses SmartSensors’ built-in motion tracker to take into account the room temperature only if someone is in the room. Between eco + and Follow Me, I noticed that the thermostat could be set a few degrees warmer during the day than before.

On the right side of the thermostat’s home screen, there is a slider that acts like a thumb wheel, allowing you to shift your preferred temperature up and down a few degrees. It was certainly annoying at first, but it didn’t take more than a few trials to get used to how the movement worked.

By default, manual temperature control is enabled until the next scheduled period, whether done by the assistant, the Ecobee app, or the touch interface. You can change this in the settings and hold it for a period of time or until you change it manually again. If you tweak the temperature consistently, Ecobee will notice it and suggest a different default temperature to your schedule.

I would also like to talk about some of the potentially underrated parts of the Ecobee Smart Thermostats design. The touchable interface is great, but until you walk within range, you’ll see a comfortable and simple screensaver that shows the current time, room temperature, and quick peaks of the weather. Most of this information is also available on smart displays and my phone, but it can be strangely fun to make it look passive at eye level.

Assistant integration

The biggest thing a smart home thermostat needs to do, at least in my book, is to be able to regulate the temperature of the house without having to step into it. The Ecobee app provides a good experience for this, but I’m interested in how Ecobee SmartThermostat works with the Google Assistant.

Although not a first-party device like Nest, Ecobee Smart Thermostat integrates surprisingly well into the Google ecosystem and displays the appropriate “Thermostat” header in the Home app. From the app, you can set the desired temperature and switch between heating / cooling / off.

All of these same controls are also available from the Google Assistant on both smartphones and smart speakers and displays. If you specify a specific command, such as “Hey Google, set the thermostat to 69,” or a relative command, such as “Hey Google, turn on the air conditioner twice,” the assistant handles the rest of the command.

One of the missing features of the Google Home app integration is the ability to switch between Home, Away, and Sleep presets. Thankfully, these are easily accessible from commands to assistants like “Hey Google, let the thermostat leave”.

Which Ecobee thermostat do I need to get?

The exact thermostat I tested was Ecobee’s flagship product, the Smart Thermostat, which retailed for $ 249. This model unfortunately has a lot of features that aren’t used at all in my house.

For example, the thermostat is equipped with speakers and a microphone, so it can also be used as a smart speaker, with Alexa and Spotify Connect supported, but not the Google Assistant. Ecobee Smart Thermostat provides amazingly high quality audio for HVAC equipment, but I’ve never lived in a house where the thermostat was where I wanted to listen to music.

Similarly, smart thermostats are also the home base for Ecobee’s Haven security subscriptions. It uses the SmartSensor you already use for temperature detection to detect movement when you’re not at home. You can also add cameras and door / window sensors for added security. It’s a good idea for some homes, but motion-based systems don’t work for me. Mainly because I have a cat.

If you’re only looking for a thermostat that can be controlled by the Google Assistant and the Google Home app, Ecobee 3 Lite is for you. At a retail price of $ 169, Ecobee3 Lite offers a nearly complete AC / heating smart for its flagship thermostat, but without the support of HVAC accessories such as purifiers, it removes extra features. If you want to upgrade later for wider temperature detection and follow me, Ecobee also sells Smart Sensors separately.

Other Google Home Essentials:

FTC: We use affiliate links for earning cars. More.

Check out 9to5Google on YouTube for more news.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos