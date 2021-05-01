Why American Medicine Needs its Own DARPA





Will Biden Joe Biden President Seattle officials use the same litigation defenses they want to rob police? The Taliban warned of an attack on the U.S. military after the withdrawal deadline under the Trump Agreement passed a pandemic inspector’s general bombing DOJ memo, and Dr. Stacy Dixon as Director of National Intelligence’s Chief Deputy Secretary Request Congress to clarify its obligation to make recent nominations historic. She holds a PhD in engineering and is an exemplary leader with extensive experience in national security technology, emphasizing that the Biden administration wants to put the technology in the lead of intelligence gathering and national security. I am. The United States is in technology competition, confronting formidable enemies such as China, Russia, North Korea, and Iran, who support hybrid warfare, a government-wide approach, and aggressive driving forces such as Made in China 2025, to bring artificial intelligence to new technologies. Dominate. (AI), robotics, supersonic weapons, quantum computing, biomedicine, machine learning.

In this area of ​​technological development, and despite its incredible progress since World War II, the excess of Nobel Prizes to date and the pioneering innovations to launch American scientific medicine have It lags behind other emerging areas of national security. There are some exceptions, they are noteworthy. For example, the COVID-19 vaccine mRNA technology developed by Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) winner Moderna began research in the mid-2000s as a DARPA-based program led by Dr. Michael Callahan. Rapid vaccine development program. Other modern DARPA programs to deal with battlefield trauma, led by a pediatrician and retired Admiral Brett Giroir, have solidified new advances in military trauma medicine.

And that list goes far beyond DARPA, a well-known invention of the Internet, drones, satellites, and other technologies.

As Dr. Eric Topol disseminated in his book Deep Medicine, in American medicine, especially in academia, to take advantage of the impact of new technologies in medicine such as mobile health, telemedicine, remote surveillance, and deep medicine analysis. it took time. Medicine has a legacy of thousands of years of caring for patients who empathize, observe, measure, and embody the power of human touch. But imagine 21st century medicine that combines the power of remote technology monitoring and detailed AI analysis with human sensitivity, wisdom, and judgment. To realize this vision, American medicine needs its own DARPA.

As Dr. Daniel Barone points out in his new book, Reading Our Minds: The Rise of Big Data Psychiatry, our generation applies such technologies to the areas of brain, behavior and mental health. Faced with the biggest challenge of doing. The final major challenge in 21st century medicine lies in the work of the mind and brain. In addition, such challenges are testing the social and psychological structure of society, as we witnessed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

While there are online screening tools that ask patients about depression, anxiety, and suicidal ideation, there are also technologies that track how you express yourself online, your sociality, your destination, and your length of stay. Companies in the United States, Canada, Israel, Europe and China are developing such technologies. The future has arrived and represents the convergence of ideas among venture capitalists, private equity investors, Hollywood, neuroscience, AI / technology developers and consumers (including patients).

With the immediate availability of these technologies on 5G smartphones, consumers and patients around the world can monitor their health and well-being with big data, deep learning algorithms, and AI apps and healthcare professionals as needed. Online consultation is available. Take care of yourself and their loved ones. Self-care is nothing but self-care. This becomes more true than ever as more medicines, including psychiatric medicines, become available in stores. This restores dignity and autonomy to the patient to which it belongs. And such techniques change the dynamics between patients and therapists over 2,000 years ago. As Dr. Francis Weld Peabody wrote in 1927, the secret to patient care lies in patient care.

Of course, like any other DARPA invention, spin-off is possible. The same algorithm for monitoring emotional well-being and stress can be used by law enforcement agencies in police video cams, suspect cross-examinations, and jury assessments. The Transportation Security Administration can use such algorithms to evaluate suspected terrorists and potentially upset persons prior to flight. Similarly, border control, immigration and customs authorities. Facial IDs can be used in banks and finance to detect potential fraud. The intelligence community can use such algorithms to assess the health of hostile leaders. And the list goes on.

However, the greatest advantage of American medicine with its own DARPA is its portability. DARPA has a unique culture that rewards brilliance, diligence, achievement, and failure, but it’s a unique American company. However, it is also a company that can export its products and share it with other countries, such as heart disease, cancer, AIDS, stroke, dementia, traumatic brain damage, substance abuse, psychosis, depression and other pandemics and destruction. Helps to stop the illness.

The best American medicine in the world can align its technical leadership globally with mobile health and new technologies to show its leadership, benefits, and greatness to the world. It could be a legacy of the 21st century. It awaits innovation, public-private partnerships, and American medicines that embrace a new vision that will shape a better, different tomorrow, similar to DARPA for today’s students and new graduates. The game is in progress. Let’s not be late.

Kenneth Decreba is a Senior Research Fellow at the George HW Bush Foundation for US-China Relations, Associate Professor of Psychiatry at the UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, Chairman of the Mackenzie Foundation I of Psychiatry, and Psychiatry. He directs an integrated program of medicine and medicine. From 2002 to 2016, he was a senior doctor diplomat at the US State Department. The views expressed here are his own.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos