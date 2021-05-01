



At Genshin Impact, you can now make houses and furniture. To create one, you need the Genshin Impact Bamboo segment and how to get it (and its location).

Genshin Impact Players can now build homes and furniture. However, to make it yourself, you need various materials to make the structure and furniture. One of them is the Bamboo segment of Genshin Impact.

Bamboo segments can be used to make recipes for some furniture to decorate your home, such as an outdoor bamboo tea table. However, to create one, you first need to get a blueprint for the furniture. So, for example, if you want to make furniture, you need to create a Bamboo Outdoor Tea Table. Since a blueprint for that furniture is available, we will use Bamboo Segments as the primary material from Adeptal Mirror, Realm Depot, Leveling Trust, and some of the closest NPCs.

Where to find bamboo trees Qingce Village Path | Australia

To get the bamboo segments, you mainly need to know where to find them. Mature bamboo is usually found along the north road to Qingce Village. When you get to this place, you have to farm yourself. It is reported that no NPC sells the bamboo segment in the game “Genshin Impact”.

How to get a bamboo segment with Genshin Impact

After knowing the location of the bamboo segment, you need to use a melee attack to remove the bamboo from the tree. Later, after you attack a bamboo tree, that tree will drop the loot of the bamboo segment.

Please remember. You don’t have to be afraid to take all the bamboo in that place. This is to grow later according to the schedule of this game developer Mihoyo. Therefore, it is advisable to collect the Bamboo segments all at once so that you do not have to look for them later.

