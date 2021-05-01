Big Tech is now worth forgetting to be shocked by the numbers – TechCrunch





Welcome to TechCrunch Exchange, a weekly startup and market newsletter. It’s broadly based on the daily columns that appear in Extra Crunch, but it’s free and created for weekend reading. If you want to put it in your inbox every Saturday morning, sign up here. Are you ready? Let’s talk about money, startups and rumors of a spicy IPO.

TechCrunch is not a public market-focused publication. We care about startups. However, public tech companies can sometimes provide interesting insights into how the broader tech market works. So we may pay minimal viable attention to the original startup leading up to the IPO.

Next is the big tech company. In the United States, the list is well known: Facebook, Alphabet, Microsoft, Apple, Amazon. And the first quarter of 2021 was very strong, with a series of results that could indicate a hot market for startups to grow. You can read notes about the results here and here, but that’s only part of the story.

Yes, Big Tech’s financial results were good, but what was lost in the normal revenue surge was proof of how shockingly Big Tech’s recent performance has increased in its valuation.

Microsoft fell to the $ 135 per share range last March. Today, its value fluctuates at $ 252. Alphabet has fallen to about $ 1,070 per share. Today, the search giant is worth $ 2,410 per share.

As a result of the significant rise in stock prices, Apple is worth $ 2.21 trillion, Microsoft is $ 1.88 trillion, Amazon is $ 1.76 trillion, Alphabet is $ 1.60 trillion, and Facebook is $ 0.93 trillion. That’s about $ 8.4 trillion for the five companies.

In July 2017, I wrote an article that their total amount reached $ 3 trillion. That was $ 4 trillion in mid-2018. And in the next three years or so, it has more than doubled again.

why?

Myles Udland, a reporter for sister magazine Yahoo Finance, has at least some of the puzzles in his work this week. Heres Udland:

And while almost every revenue story seems to follow this same arc, the data also confirm that this isn’t just our imagination.

According to Refinitiv team data released Thursday, the percentage of companies outperforming their estimates and the scale of their expectations through Thursday morning results were record highs.

So are revenues surpassing street guesses more often and by a higher margin? With this, I think the recent rise in the stock market is less worrisome. And it explains why startups have been able to raise so much money in the US as recently as in Europe, and why private market investors are pouring so much capital into fintech startups. Helps to do. And maybe that’s why Zomato is coming out and why we’re still waiting for Robin Hood’s debut.

This is the feeling of the market when the underlying business is firing on all cylinders. Remember that the business cycle is endless and the boom will not last forever.

InsurTech Interlude

An extension of Exchanges’ recent report on FinTech financing, a summary from last week’s InsurTech startup round, and some notes on the latter startup niche. This can be broadly regarded as part of the larger world of financial technology.

This time around, we’ve heard a lot from Axels John Locke about investing in Zebra, which has recently raised more money, and more broadly in the InsurTech space.

When asked why the market for insurers like Zebra was able to raise so much money last year, Locke said he had a mix of insurers. […] Ultimately, we are willing to embrace the market and design an integrated consumer experience with the market, increasing the quality of more consumer comparison shopping and ultimately growth and revenue.

Zebra is still growing above 100%, with revenues of over $ 120 million, according to Locke. In other words, you can publish it at any time.

However, in that regard, the stock markets of some public insurers had some weaknesses. Is Locke worried about it? He said he was neutral to positive and that his company does not believe that every company in the market will work, but that “InsurTech” still believes it will steal market share from existing companies over the next decade. .. fair enough.

And Accel, like any other company, is considering more deals in this area. According to Locke, this year’s InsurTech investment venture market is arguably more aggressive than last year.

Various miscellaneous goods

To conclude today, some notes about our failure to reach that issue:

Productboard has finished the $ 72 million Series C. First, it’s a big round. Second, yes, Tiger led the deal. Third, the product management software company currently has about 4,000 customers. That’s a lot. Add this company to the IPO list two years from now. Hello, a Chinese bicycle sharing startup, will be released in the United States. I’ll be back to this on Monday, but the F-1 filing is here. The company converted its 2020 revenue value of $ 926.3 million to gross profit of $ 109.6 million and net loss of $ 173.7 million. Youza. Darktrace was released this week. As I know because I sponsor my favorite F1 team, I am entering our world today as a recent UK publicly traded company. And after Deliveroo moved to kersplat, the Darktrace list was so successful that the UK became more attractive than it was a week ago. And finally, will the drone delivery probably finally come? UK-listed venture capital group Draper Esprit has led a $ 25 million round to mana. Mana wants to use an unmanned drone to serve grabs in Ireland. UKTN reports that manna sees a great desire for more environmentally friendly, quieter, safer and faster delivery services.

A long and strange week. Be sure to follow Anna Heim, the second resident of The Exchanges’ writing team. Okay! Chat next week!

Alex

