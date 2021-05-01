Multi-skin tone handshake emoji to appear on Apple and Google in 2022





After years of texting a yellow highlighter handshake to a friend, a multi-skin tone handshake pictogram will appear on mobile phones in 2022.

In particular, the Unicode Consortium, which sets the standard for how text (including emojis) looks in modern software, has been working to create more comprehensive emojis in recent releases. The latest example is an interracial couple as part of the new iOS 14.5 emoji. Emojis appear as small icons, but they take a lot of effort from conception to completion, and handshaking requires more work.

Google’s blog post that multiskin tone handshake emojis have been created over the years illustrates that journey. Jennifer Daniel, the creative director of Google’s emoji, explained why it was such a painstaking process.

All emojis are made of code. If the emoji is offered in different formats, such as different races, the code will be much more complicated. “If the emoji is a letter, think of it as follows: How many accent marks can you add to a letter? Adding other customization options to the emoji, such as skin color, gender, and color, makes it more complicated.”

Daniel worked with a subcommittee of volunteers for two years to achieve 25 different hand skin color combinations. Unlike today’s one-tone handshake emojis, these new emojis required separate codes for two different hands (and, in many combinations, two different skin tones).

These emojis were scheduled to be released in 2021, but were returned by COVID in 2022. Still, these 25 combinations are part of Emoji 14.0.

According to Daniel, the Unicode Consortium, Google, and many other major players at Big Tech (and beyond) want to make emojis comprehensive, so it’s important to investigate these challenges. .. “It’s easy to identify a’quick solution’, but I stop and try to ask what a fair expression really looks like and when it will perform.” She said.

