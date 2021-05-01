Reboot your tech skills and stay ahead





If you don’t move forward, you move backward. Thirty years ago, this quarrel from Mikhail Gorbachev was a plea to other nations to take nuclear disarmament seriously, but those words are still powerful today. As we progress further in our careers (or decide to pivot to new ones), it’s important to revisit the skills we use on a daily basis, as well as the skillsets we’re barely used to. If you are not making progress, you will retreat.

Keeping track of technology is very important for current company leaders and recruiters in other aspiring organizations, but you always need to hone your skills, even if you can’t easily find the top technology skills. there is. No matter what you see in front of you, it’s up to you to keep them from becoming dull and obsolete. If not used, these tools will rust.

And in today’s digital-first world, basic technology skills are still very important as they are the foundation of more advanced features. In addition, becoming an expert on a particular software or platform provides value to your company, and people ask you for answers when you need help matching your personal brand to the value you contribute. can do.

Stay ahead

A review course is a good way to get started. It’s never more daunting than learning a whole new skill. By taking the lead in refining high-demand technology concepts, you can position you as an avid worker who can become a leader. There are a variety of interesting and valuable digital skills such as AI, data intelligence and IoT. However, it will focus on the skills that are appropriate for your career orientation and will advance you in what you are already quite good at. Learning new skills is especially useful in these four business-critical areas that relate to almost everyone.

1. Risk management. Due to the complexity of cybersecurity situations, thinking like a hacker can mitigate many potential problems and pitfalls. Consider requesting and attending cybersecurity training to learn how to prevent your company name from appearing in the headings for the wrong reason. Being at the forefront of this kind of knowledge shows the willingness to lean forward and learn about the more difficult aspects of an organization’s existence.

Pete Thurston, Chief Product Officer and Technology Leader at RevCult, a provider of security and governance solutions at Salesforce, says it’s wise to invest in security products and spend time developing features. Cybercrime is more prevalent than ever, and modern attackers have no shortage of choices. However, while organizations spend a lot of money on security systems that can detect and prevent the most advanced attacks, they often fail to meet basic security best practices. It turns out that the mistake is expensive. If you have a team of people who always think like hackers, most hackers have a network that avoids targeting.

2. Productivity software. Workgroups use Google Suite, Slack, and Microsoft Teams every day, and it’s easy to be happy with these features. Most people tend to learn only the bare essentials to get the job done, but what new tricks and tips can you find to make your job easier? Senior executives look to find innovative solutions that are already built into technology that can help them be more productive, collaborate, or inspire new service lines. Your curiosity may just be rewarded with a promotion. Staying organized and managing your time effectively is the key to success. Technology training helps you achieve both.

3. Social media. Few people were valuable enough to understand the power and potential of Facebook 15 years ago. Ten years ago, Twitter was unknown outside of Silicon Valley. Today, social media startups such as TikTok, Clubhouse, and Caffeine are changing games at warp speed. And these applications are only for kids. They provide an exciting way to drive your business, not to mention engaging with your customers and employees. Perhaps you have a future as your company’s social media darling? Individuals looking to climb a ladder in their industry may be wise to stay on top of social media trends. I want to know where to participate and which platforms to avoid. That knowledge is power. You can also use social media to learn how to become your company’s digital brand ambassador and show your loyalty while raising awareness with your viewers.

4. Accounting, finance, and budget. Whether you’re working on a large departmental budget or a small client account, it’s important to review different budgeting and financial tools to make sure you spend your money wisely and carefully. is. There may be a way to automate some or all of the system and spend valuable time on other manual tasks. Once you’ve found a way to save your company time and money, prepare for the next step in your career journey. That ability will give you a place faster.

The driving force behind technical skills never diminishes. Last year, most companies proved to be almost completely dependent on technology and the Internet of Things, with companies with great knowledge and capabilities in the field in power. Don’t be afraid to stay ahead of your peers (and competitors) when it comes to programming languages, common operating systems, and overall software proficiency. Whether you’re climbing the ladder of your current company or changing jobs to another organization, if you’re ready to advance your career, revisit the basics while becoming a leader in lesser-known technical solutions. Learning and updating is the best step forward.

William Arruda is the founder of CareerBlast and co-creator of BrandBoost. This is a talent development experience for video-based personal branding.

