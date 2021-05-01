Overwatch 2 reveals new PvP details





Since the launch of Overwatch 2, Blizzard has spent a lot of time talking and showing the sequel PvE content. The problem with that is that it’s not what Overwatch fans are looking for. Overwatch is a PvP game and the reason the sequel is being developed is due to how popular this PvP content is. That said, in a recent interview, the newly appointed creative director of the sequel, Aaron Keller, who joined the role after Jeff Kaplan left the sequel and Blizzard last month, calmed overwatch fans’ concerns and PvP. Focus on the sequel that pointed out that is great. He then followed up with some brief details about what players can expect from this part of the game.

“For me, Overwatch 2 … it has two halves, and I know that the PvE side of the game has spent a lot of time talking about hero missions and campaigns, and what the progression system is driving. But the other side of the game is just as important, but less important than that. That’s the PvP side of the game, “Keller told GameSpot. “We have 60 million players who love that aspect of the game and have an attachment to that aspect of the game. In the future, we need to create the next best version of a team-based shooter. We know that this is the PvE side of Overwatch 2, but I’m very focused on the PvP side of the game and want to make it as attractive as possible. “

Talking about PvP, Keller says he wants to be more competitive as well as accessible to a wider range of players. This is, of course, the perfect balance that every competitive multiplayer game developer wants to strike, and a balance that is rarely achieved. Especially by the hero shooter.

That said, it’s still unclear if Blizzard will strike this balance, but even if it doesn’t, the game is determined to ensure that players have plenty of reason to come back after launch. What is this Overwatch is having a lot of trouble. Keller isn’t ready to commit to the Battle Pass, but in the same interview, he said that post-release support for the sequel would be different from the first game and hopefully improved.

“I can’t say exactly what’s in it, whether or not there’s a Battle Pass in this game, but when designing something in Blizzard, we can talk a bit about our values. I think you can. If you set that value and its pillars, all kinds will derive from those particular values, “says Keller. “The value of Overwatch 2 is that you want the game to feel like you have a constant heart rate, that the game has a lot of updates, and that the community is one of the top priorities for it to move forward. That is, each live game is a little different. Whether the value is the value of the live service … Our value is to spend as much time and resources as possible on updating the live game and always I think it’s about making you feel new and fresh, and it’s substantive. “

For now, Blizzard isn’t ready to talk about what all this will look like, but Keller says it won’t be too far from post-launch support for the first game. In other words, expect lots of new maps and heroes added after the release.

