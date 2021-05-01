What’s New in Civic Tech: Kamala Harris Working on Broadband





Vice President Kamala Harris will work to expand broadband with a local focus, President Joe Biden announced in his first speech to the joint session of the United States.

After emphasizing the importance of a country with a reliable broadband infrastructure and making it accessible to people, Biden said: It doesn’t. It will help our children and our business succeed in the economy of the 21st century. And I ask the Vice President to lead this effort.

Obviously, the exact nature of what Harris does and how it helps her connect people wasn’t part of the statement. Still, leaving the Vice President to solve this problem is probably the most direct commitment the US President has made to this problem. Harris proposes a US $ 80 billion (RMB327 billion) investment in broadband with the goal of connecting 100% of the country by 2024 and gives her broadband access for the president before quitting the race. Made it an important part of my campaign.

Biden’s declaration will also be made after broadband is included in the government’s US $ 2.3 trillion (RMB9.4 trillion) infrastructure proposal and proposes to invest approximately US $ 100 billion (RMB409 billion) in expanding broadband. ..

Broadband has also attracted the attention of elected leaders at the state level across the country, and this topic has been addressed by the Governor of the United States as one of the most mentioned technology-related issues in state states. .. This issue and its sister issue, digital equity, which some supporters have been working on for many years, has been completely focused by the Covid-19 pandemic and the majority of people need to be evacuated. did. Go home and use the Internet to access services from employment to education and telemedicine.

This has created a series of concrete evidence that at some point in the rapid digitization of the world over the last two decades, access to the Internet has changed from being relatively extravagant to being absolutely necessary. This is a utility similar to US water and electricity in 2021. ..

Maine Announces US $ 500,000 (RM2mil) Clean Energy Innovation Challenge

Authorities have announced that Maine has launched a new clean energy innovation challenge aimed at developing the state’s clean energy sector.

Called the Main Clean Energy Innovation Challenge, this new program is a joint initiative of the Governor’s Energy Office (GEO) and the Main Technology Institute (MTI). This will make the $ 500,000 (RM2mil) allocated by MTI available to clean energy start-ups.

The challenge follows Maine’s adoption of ambitious clean energy and climate targets. It was created, in part, to increase both state investment in research and development and the number of clean energy jobs per capita.

Announced on Earth Day, the challenge aims to develop new businesses, create jobs and drive innovation in the state’s clean energy economy. This is the second collaboration of this year on clean energy with GEO and MTI, following a collaboration to support entry into the Clean Tech Open in Maine. (Julia Edinger)

New Mexico Welcomes New Aerospace and Technology Hub

Stakeholders have announced that New Mexico is welcoming a new aerospace and technology hub, partially funded by a US $ 750,000 (RM3mil) grant from the US Department of Economic Development.

The hub, called the Q Station, is a collaboration between the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL), the Albuquerque Bureau of Economic Development, and other Albuquerque economic development organizations, located in the historic Nobhill district of the city.

As the announcement points out, “Q Station promotes better, faster innovation for aerospace, directed energy, and related technology companies to work more seamlessly with government and private sector companies. It is designed to be able to. “

Microsoft shares 10 lessons from the first year of open data campaigns

Microsoft recently ended the first year of a data campaign aimed at helping public and private sector entities fill the data gap in innovation services. Currently, the company shares 10 lessons learned from its work.

Many lessons are often discussed in public sector technology and innovation circles, such as the value of pilot projects, the readiness of pivots, and the visualization of data to show the value of collaboration. In addition, there are some lesser-known lessons that Microsoft emphasizes, such as data collaboration can be initiated without data.

It’s all interesting and you can read more about it on Microsoft’s blog. Microsoft also said that efforts in this area will continue for the next year. Government Technology / TNS

