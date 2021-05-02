Battlefield 6 Leak reveals the first look of the game prior to the trailer’s release





The new Battlefield 6 Leak reportedly reveals a sneak peak in the game’s public trailer, giving Battlefield fans the first real look of the new Battlefield game. Leaks occur in two screen grab methods on the trailer, confirmed by prominent Battlefield insiders and leakers, but unfortunately both are of fairly low quality and neither reveals much of their importance. ..

One of the two images shows what looks like a large island and a storm in the distance. Of course, the meaning here is battle royale mode, but the island design says it isn’t. It’s just like a big map.

The other image is from the player’s point of view, showing the cockpit and giant missiles preparing to launch. Looking at the first image, there is a structure in the northeast corner that seems to match this rocket site, but for now this is just a guess.

At the time of publication, the images can be viewed here, but this can change if EA and DICE notice that some of the trailers are leaking online and try to scrub these images on the internet. .. In the meantime, just like any other informal media, take this leak with a grain of salt. However, as mentioned earlier, prominent Battlefield insider and leaker Tom Henderson has confirmed that the images are genuine.

“I’m not going to retweet or share for obvious reasons … but yes, the images of the two battlefields leaked in the last hour are real,” Henderson said on Twitter. “The screen grab may have been captured with a zoom, etc., explaining the poor quality.”

EA and DICE haven’t addressed the leak yet and don’t expect this to change. However, if either or both do so, we will update the story accordingly.

This is not the first view of our game, but it is the first view of the game since the announcement of E3 2020. And more importantly, that’s the right view of our first game. At the time of the announcement, EA and DICE showed some footage of engine placeholders, but nothing in the actual game. However, keep in mind that it’s unclear if the trailer is an in-game footage, so it’s unclear if the above image shows what the game looks like. Unfortunately, the images are also blurry, so even if the trailer is in-game footage (or in-game footage), the image isn’t a great insight into the visuals of the next game.

